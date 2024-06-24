MapleStory Universe Launches Genesis Platform, Enabling Users To Engage In Quests And Earn Rewards

In Brief MapleStory Universe launched its mission platform, allowing users to engage in quests and activities within the game and earn rewards.

Virtual world ecosystem MapleStory Universe unveiled the launch of its mission platform, allowing users to engage in quests and activities within the game. The platform provides a contribution-reward system designed to cultivate a community that will form the core of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem.

Users have the opportunity to earn points by taking part in quests, which encompass activities such as visiting the official website, joining the project on the chatting application Discord, following MapleStory Universe on social media platform X, solving quizzes, and more. Additionally, higher points can be obtained through actions like logging into the platform for two consecutive weeks, saving a character in the Dressroom, reposting a publication from the MapleStory Universe X account, and reading an article on the Medium platform.

Furthermore, as among the quests, the Dressroom event will be held on the MapleStory Universe X. This event will provide rewards for participants in the pre-test phase, scheduled for the second half of the year.

To participate, users are encouraged to connect their wallets on the Genesis Web by clicking on their profile in the top right corner. They should then navigate to the “Quest” tab at the top of the Genesis Web and select any quest from the Quest page, which will redirect them to the Galxe website. Once there, individuals are prompted to log in and locate the ‘FACEWALLET’ option to connect their wallet again. After completing these steps, users can return to the Genesis Web and join the quests.

THE MOMENT IS APPROACHING. We present to you at last, MapleStory Universe: The Genesis: https://t.co/GnUZ7Rm1pO 🔥



Don’t miss the QUESTS! ⬇️Details on how to participate in the comments⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AV7O1Wb4gw — MapleStory Universe (@MaplestoryU) June 24, 2024

MapleStory Universe Prepares For MapleStory N Release On Avalanche And Plans Token Launch

MapleStory Universe operates under Nexon’s intellectual property (IP) and leverages non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enhance both tangible and intangible aspects of the gaming experience. The project is led by NEXPACE, which focuses on expanding IP through blockchain technology and NFTs. Its goal is to cultivate a gaming community by uniting users and creators.

Last year, Nexon initiated a $100 million Web3 fund dedicated to MapleStory Universe and related IP, aimed at supporting developers in creating SDKs and establishing a sandbox platform where players and creators can develop blockchain-based games.

Recently, MapleStory Universe became supported on the Avalanche subnet, which is tailored specifically for its ecosystem. The PC MMORPG MapleStory N on Avalanche is expected to be released by the end of 2024. Furthermore, MapleStory Universe plans to launch its token in the near future.

