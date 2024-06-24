Lifestyle News Report Technology
June 24, 2024

MapleStory Universe Launches Genesis Platform, Enabling Users To Engage In Quests And Earn Rewards

Published: June 24, 2024 at 5:35 am Updated: June 24, 2024 at 5:35 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 24, 2024 at 5:35 am

In Brief

MapleStory Universe launched its mission platform, allowing users to engage in quests and activities within the game and earn rewards.

MapleStory Universe Launches Genesis Platform, Enabling Users To Engage In Quests And Earn Rewards

Virtual world ecosystem MapleStory Universe unveiled the launch of its mission platform, allowing users to engage in quests and activities within the game. The platform provides a contribution-reward system designed to cultivate a community that will form the core of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem.

Users have the opportunity to earn points by taking part in quests, which encompass activities such as visiting the official website, joining the project on the chatting application Discord, following MapleStory Universe on social media platform X, solving quizzes, and more. Additionally, higher points can be obtained through actions like logging into the platform for two consecutive weeks, saving a character in the Dressroom, reposting a publication from the MapleStory Universe X account, and reading an article on the Medium platform.

Furthermore, as among the quests, the Dressroom event will be held on the MapleStory Universe X. This event will provide rewards for participants in the pre-test phase, scheduled for the second half of the year. 

To participate, users are encouraged to connect their wallets on the Genesis Web by clicking on their profile in the top right corner. They should then navigate to the “Quest” tab at the top of the Genesis Web and select any quest from the Quest page, which will redirect them to the Galxe website. Once there, individuals are prompted to log in and locate the ‘FACEWALLET’ option to connect their wallet again. After completing these steps, users can return to the Genesis Web and join the quests.

MapleStory Universe Prepares For MapleStory N Release On Avalanche And Plans Token Launch  

MapleStory Universe operates under Nexon’s intellectual property (IP) and leverages non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to enhance both tangible and intangible aspects of the gaming experience. The project is led by NEXPACE, which focuses on expanding IP through blockchain technology and NFTs. Its goal is to cultivate a gaming community by uniting users and creators.

Last year, Nexon initiated a $100 million Web3 fund dedicated to MapleStory Universe and related IP, aimed at supporting developers in creating SDKs and establishing a sandbox platform where players and creators can develop blockchain-based games.

Recently, MapleStory Universe became supported on the Avalanche subnet, which is tailored specifically for its ecosystem. The PC MMORPG MapleStory N on Avalanche is expected to be released by the end of 2024. Furthermore, MapleStory Universe plans to launch its token in the near future.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

