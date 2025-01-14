ListaDAO And Stakestone Introduce Berachain Vault, Enabling Users To Join Its Pre-Deposit Campaign And Earn Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ListaDAO has partnered with Stakestone to launch the Berachain Vault, providing a solution for BSC users to participate in Berachain’s Pre-Deposit campaign and earn rewards, including BGT, STO, Reyco Points, and LISTA tokens.

CDP stablecoin and LSDfi provider Lista DAO announced it has launched the Lista DAO Berachain Vault in collaboration with Stakestone, a provider of full-chain liquidity infrastructure. This partnership comes as Berachain’s Pre-Deposit campaign is underway, offering a solution for BSC users to participate and earn rewards, including BGT, STO, Reyco Points, and LISTA tokens. According to the announcement, deposits will be available soon.

Berachain is a next-generation EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built on the Tendermint consensus engine and powered by a unique Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) mechanism. Unlike traditional blockchains that rely on Proof-of-Stake or Proof-of-Work, Berachain’s PoL model utilizes user-provided liquidity, allowing liquidity providers to act as validators on the chain.

As part of its Pre-Deposit Campaign for the Boyco vault, Berachain offers early depositors valuable rewards such as Stake Stone points, Berachain incentives, and Boyco points. However, BSC users cannot directly participate, which is where ListaDAO steps in with the Lista DAO Vault to bridge that gap. This vault enables BSC users to join the campaign and earn rewards.

The PoL model aligns with ListaDAO’s goal of maximizing returns for users through liquidity-based incentives. The integration with Berachain expands ListaDAO’s presence beyond BSC, offering new opportunities for users to engage in cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) while benefiting from Berachain’s liquidity incentives. With access to Berachain’s ecosystem, ListaDAO can explore advanced strategies such as looping, lending, and structured products using beraSBTC, further enhancing yield potential for users.

Lista DAO Berachain Vault: Estimated Yields And Implementation Plan

StakeStone has allocated 8.25 million STO tokens to the reward pool, with an additional 4.25 million STO tokens offered as extra rewards. Users will automatically receive rewards from the Berachain ecosystem, and LISTA campaign rewards will be available starting January 15th.

The process involves the creation of a vault where users can deposit BTCB on BSC. These deposited assets will then be converted and bridged to Ethereum, where they will be staked into Berachain’s vault to optimize returns.

For this vault, only BTCB will be supported. Withdrawals are not available during this phase, although they may be considered in future updates. Once received, beraSBTC rewards can be reinvested into yield strategies such as looping, lending, or Pendle for further potential gains. The vault will close at the end of January, with a minimum deposit set at 0.001 BTCB.

ListaDAO is dedicated to transforming the DeFi landscape by focusing on accessibility, innovation, and user-centric solutions. Its goal is to simplify DeFi processes and make them more accessible to a broader range of users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson