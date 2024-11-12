Linea To Reward Testnet Voyage Campaign Participants With LXP Airdrop

In Brief Linea will airdrop LXP tokens to early community members and Voyage NFT holders who participated in the Testnet Voyage Campaign.

Ethereum Layer, 2 network Linea, announced an upcoming Linea Voyage XP (LXP) token airdrop aimed at rewarding early community members who have actively engaged with the network since the launch of the Testnet Voyage Campaign in May 2023.

The LXP tokens will be airdropped to holders of Linea’s Voyage non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which were distributed in five categories—Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omega—each representing different levels of user participation and contributions within the community. The eligibility snapshot was taken on October 23rd at 12:40 UTC, with block height 11,113,454, and only holders of Voyage NFTs at that time will qualify for the airdrop.

The maximum allocation per NFT holder will be 7,317 LXP, based on the highest accumulated LXP amount calculated for this distribution. Each NFT category has a different base amount for the first NFT held: Alpha NFTs are allocated 1,715 LXP, Beta 945 LXP, Gamma 525 LXP, Delta 245 LXP, and Omega 70 LXP.

For users holding multiple NFTs in a single category, additional LXP will be awarded at a decreasing rate, calculated using a logarithmic formula to prevent an exponential increase for any single user. The stacking formula is designed to create a balanced distribution, with category weights applied as follows: Alpha NFTs receive 49%, Beta 27%, Gamma 15%, Delta 7%, and Omega 2% of the airdrop allocation.

What Is LXP?

Linea is a zkEVM ecosystem built to support Web3 decentralized applications (dApps) by connecting them with MetaMask’s Web3 user base. Its focus is on enhancing engagement, encouraging technical innovation, and ensuring strong security within the Web3 environment. With over 1 million active users each month, 300 dApps, and more than $380 million saved in gas fees, Linea aims to make Web3 more secure and accessible to a broad user base.

LXP ERC-20 tokens are earned by users who participate in the Linea Voyage. This series of community events encourages users to explore various aspects of the Linea ecosystem, assisting in testing, growth, and development.

These tokens serve as recognition of the community’s contributions to advancing the Linea platform. Since these tokens are soulbound, they cannot be transferred out of the account that receives them and thus cannot be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions or traded. LXP tokens play a role in determining eligibility for community roles, access to exclusive Linea merchandise, and other rewards.

