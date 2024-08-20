Linea Launches Surge Volt 4 Incentive Campaign, Offering LXP-L Bonuses For Stablecoin Deposits

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Linea introduced the Surge Volt 4 incentive campaign, allowing users to earn LXP-L rewards for stablecoin deposits.

Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution project, Linea introduced the Surge Volt 4 incentive campaign, which focuses on stablecoin liquidity. This campaign allows users to earn LXP-L rewards for stablecoin deposits, with higher LXP-L modifiers available for active positions compared to passive ones.

According to the announcement on the social media platform X, the ongoing “Linea Voyage: The Surge” program is expanding Linea’s ecosystem, and newer volts generate less LXP-L, meaning early participation is advantageous. Additionally, based on Linea’s linear decay function, Volt 4 will provide 10% more LXP-L compared to Volt 5, encouraging timely involvement in the program.

Furthermore, LXP-L modifiers for stablecoin positions receive a boost for participants of Volt 4. As Linea introduces new payment solutions, such as the MetaMask debit card, it is essential to improve liquidity across all stablecoins within the ecosystem to support these developments effectively.

In order to participate, individuals are encouraged to follow a series of steps, including signing up for the program on the official website, sharing a referral link with others, exploring the LXP-L roadmap on OpenBlock, allocating their positions, and accumulating LXP-L points, which will become increasingly scarce each month.

The Surge Volt 4 has officially started!⚡



Hold onto the LXP-L you’ve collected, because it is getting rarer by the day. This volt continues our focus on stablecoin liquidity and offers higher LXP-L modifiers for active vs. passive positions.🧵 — Linea (@LineaBuild) August 19, 2024

Linea Launches “Voyage: The Surge” Program To Reward Asset Holders

The “Linea Voyage: The Surge” program represents an LXP-based initiative that rewards participants for holding assets on the platform and offers additional benefits for deploying those assets into partner protocols. Access to the activity is limited to individuals who have a valid referral code.

During this initiative, LXP-L, a soulbound and non-transferrable token, will be minted to each address that offers liquidity to Linea in accordance with the Surge LXP-L Model developed in collaboration with OpenBlock.

Linea is a zkEVM ecosystem designed to empower Web3 dApps. It connects these applications to MetaMask’s native Web3 users, fostering ecosystem engagement, driving innovation in technical excellence, and ensuring strong security in Web3. With over 1 million monthly active users, 300 dApps, and more than $380 million saved on gas fees, Linea is dedicated to making Web3 safe and accessible for everyone.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson