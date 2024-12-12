LINE NEXT To Launch Mini DApps In Q1 2025

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief LINE NEXT, in partnership with the Kaia DLT Foundation, plans to launch a series of “Mini dApps” and a Dapp Portal in Q1 2025, aiming to expand Web3 adoption and provide seamless user experiences.

Venture focused on growing the Web3 ecosystem under LINE, LINE NEXT, in collaboration with the Kaia DLT Foundation, announced plans to launch a collection of “Mini dApps” and the Dapp Portal in the first quarter of 2025. Both the Mini dApps and the Dapp Portal will be integrated directly into LINE Messenger for user accessibility.

“LINE NEXT has been aiming to increase access to Web3 services from the perspective of both internet and Web3 users and developers,” said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT, in a written statement. “We plan to introduce the largest number of Web3 dApps and expand our user base, especially in the major LINE Messenger countries of Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan,” he added.

Line NEXT, in collaboration with the Kaia Foundation, selected 30 Mini dApp projects through the Kaia Wave program to support Web3 developers and bring their Kaia-powered dApps to LINE Messenger. The Kaia Wave program aims to assist global Web3 developers within the Kaia ecosystem. Since it opened in September, 800 teams have applied, with 30 selected in the first round.

LINE NEXT and Kaia plan to choose more than 150 teams in the first half of next year, with further selections in the future. As for now, the chosen teams include Bombie, developed by Pluto Studio, which attracted 43 million users in just six months and became a leader in sales volume, Shin-chan’s Match Daily, a mini-game based on the popular animated series Crayon Shin-chan, Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-, a game based on the well-known soccer manga Captain Tsubasa, and Heroic Arena, an Animation, Comics, Game (ACG) style idle clicker mini dApp where players use heroes to battle in an immersive multiplayer online battle arena universe.

LINE NEXT To Provide Seamless Web3 Experience With Dapp Portal

Each selected team will be provided with a software development kit (SDK) designed for creating Kaia-powered dApps, along with various support programs. These include fee delegation, co-marketing initiatives, and a wide range of investment opportunities offered by Kaia Wave. With this backing, developers will create Mini dApps that can be directly integrated into LINE Messenger or launched on LINE NEXT’s Dapp Portal, starting in the first quarter of 2025.

“Kaia has been committed to creating a highly accessible, user-centric Web3 ecosystem,” said Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation, in a written statement. “We are excited to provide such a convenient Web3 service platform within the LINE Messenger. Kaia will continue to innovate blockchain technology and services to accelerate Web3’s adoption in Asia and worldwide,” he added.

The Dapp Portal allows users to discover, download, and use dApps directly from LINE Messenger. Additionally, users can earn rewards for engaging with the services and trade virtual assets within the platform. Through the Mini dApps and Dapp Portal, LINE NEXT aims to offer a seamless Web3 experience, focusing on eliminating barriers with user-friendly, accessible services.

In addition, LINE NEXT introduced its SDK, a developer platform that simplifies the creation and distribution of Mini dApps based on the Kaia chain. LINE NEXT’s goal is to foster the widespread adoption of Web3 services by supporting developers selected by Kaia Wave and others seeking to create Web3 applications.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson