HashKey Group Partners With Kaia, Accelerating Business-Grade Web3 Adoption In Asia

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HashKey Group partnered with Kaia and plans to list its native token on the HashKey Global crypto exchange.

Digital asset financial services firm HashKey Group announced a new partnership with blockchain infrastructure and platform provider Kaia (KLAY). As a result of this collaboration, Kaia’s native token will be listed on the HashKey Global cryptocurrency exchange.

Kaia is an optimized public blockchain based on Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT), designed to provide enterprise-level reliability and performance. It is the result of a collaboration between Klaytn and Finschia, the entities behind the open blockchain and Web3 initiative developed by LINE Tech Plus, which represents a merger of their blockchain ecosystems.

This integration aims to create a highly competitive mainnet ecosystem by combining the strengths of both blockchains and integrating technologies, services, and business networks. Kaia plans to work with partners such as Kakao and LINE to further support the ecosystem’s growth and expansion.

HashKey Group and Kaia plan to work together to advance Web3 adoption in various sectors, encompassing digital finance, payment systems, content creation, and security and compliance. Their collaboration is focused on fostering innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) services and enhancing financial inclusion.

The partnership is aimed at enabling faster and more efficient global transactions, revolutionizing how creators manage and monetize digital content, and bolstering security infrastructure and compliance.

Additionally, HashKey Group will launch a launchpool featuring Kaia‘s native token, KLAY. This will enable users to participate by locking their tokens and earning rewards in return.

HashKey Group Expands Its Partnerships With Telegram-Based Game Catizen

Since 2018, HashKey Group has built a Web3 ecosystem operating in a strict regulatory framework. Currently, it oversees various digital asset-related businesses, including HashKey Exchange, HashKey Global, HashKey NFT, HashKey Tokenization Platform, HashKey Capital, and more.

Recently, it has partnered with Catizen, a play-to-earn game based on the messaging application Telegram. This collaboration provides Catizen with regulatory guidance, technical support for blockchain infrastructure, and additional advisory services for its products.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson