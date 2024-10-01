League Of Kingdoms Rolls Out Arena-Z, Layer 2 Gaming Blockchain And Platform

In Brief League of Kingdoms launched Arena-Z, a new gaming platform and blockchain, specifically designed for Web3 gaming experiences.

Blockchain-based Massively Multiplayer Online Real-Time Strategy (MMORTS) game, League of Kingdoms, announced the launch of Arena-Z, a new gaming platform and blockchain, specifically designed for Web3 gaming experiences. Developed on the Superchain in partnership with Optimism, AZ Chain is a Layer 2 solution intended to improve gaming performance and scalability.

As a member of the Superchain collective, AZ Chain delivers high transaction speeds, reduced block times, and minimal fees while ensuring full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This advanced infrastructure not only enhances the user experience but also fosters an expanding ecosystem for both players and developers. The platform is focused on creating a gas-free environment and expanding earning opportunities within the blockchain gaming community.

Arena-Z also involves migrating League of Kingdoms onto the AZ Chain, building on the game’s four years of stable operation, its millions of users, and extensive non-fungible token (NFT) transactions to establish a solid base for Arena-Z’s Web3 gaming projects. This transition includes moving League of Kingdoms’ NFT collections from Polygon to AZ Chain, expanding the variety of digital assets available to players.

In addition to the migration, Arena-Z aims to support and incubate emerging Web3 gaming studios by offering resources such as marketing support, community building, and development tools, including SDKs and APIs, as well as grant opportunities. This initiative is part of a larger strategy to drive innovation and growth in the blockchain gaming sector.

Arena-Z Elevates Web3 Gaming With Advanced SDKs And High-Performance Blockchain Integration

This new platform stands out for its technical advancements, providing a Plug & Play Web 2.5 SDK alongside a marketplace SDK, which simplifies the integration and creation of customized gaming NFT marketplaces for developers. Additionally, the platform offers a native payment gateway, on/off ramps, and Web 2.5 game portals, making it easier for mainstream gamers to get started. With the implementation of its AZ Chain, it delivers fast performance, featuring 2-second block times, a transaction capacity of up to 293 transactions per second, and maintaining transaction fees below $0.01.

League of Kingdoms focuses on constructing kingdoms and managing the world, where players have the opportunity to build a powerful kingdom and army, form alliances, compete with others, and trade digital assets via blockchain technology. The platform’s native token, LOKA, is supported by investment firms, including a16z Crypto, Sequoia, Binance Labs, Hashed, Blocktower, and several others.

Recently, League of Kingdoms partnered with the extraction shooter game Engines Of Fury to host joint events and activities, enhancing engagement within both gaming communities.

