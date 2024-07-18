Element Unveils NFT-as-a-Service, Enabling Users To Build Customized NFT Marketplaces

In Brief Element announced the launch of its NaaS offering, which allows users to create their own NFT marketplaces.

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Element announced the launch of its NFT as a Service (NaaS) offering, which allows users to create their own NFT marketplaces.

NaaS serves as a crucial infrastructure in the NFT sector, aimed at streamlining the development of customized NFT marketplaces. It includes three key components—API, SDK, and Widget—providing support for more than 20 blockchains.

Element API provides a comprehensive set of endpoints designed to facilitate seamless access to both on-chain and off-chain data. Key features include NFT transactions, allowing for the buying, listing, or accepting of offers for NFTs. It also enables users to utilize auto-refresh capabilities and leverage image CDN hosting, as well as allows users to monitor activity and orders with second-level precision through real-time tracking.

Additionally, it offers wallet data, facilitating the retrieval of wallet information or utilizing labeled wallets through advanced filters, integrates data across multiple blockchain platforms, and provides market insights by aggregating data on market depth and order books.

Meanwhile, Element’s SDK service is a JavaScript library designed for the market, enabling users to buy, sell, and make offers on any NFTs. By using Element.js, individuals can trade ERC-721 or ERC-1155 items without needing to deploy smart contracts or manage off-chain order books.

Element sees its widget service as the next step in development. With this widget, users will have the option to embed an NFT collection or individual NFTs into any website or application.

🚀🚀 Fam! We’re thrilled to announce that Element is now launching NFT as a Service (NaaS), to make everyone to build your own marketplace as easy as possible!



Element Registers Over 3M Traders, Launches Bitcoin Inscription Market

It is an NFT marketplace that aggregates liquidity and trading functions from various well-known marketplaces. It supports real-time tracking of market trends and asset statistics, aiming to save users time and money with its low fees and trading rewards for cost-effective transactions. According to Element’s account on social media platform X, the platform surpassed 3 million all-time traded wallets in May.

Recently, Element introduced its BTC inscription market, opening it for closed beta applications to a select group of users.

