November 28, 2023

BinaryX Launches AI-Powered Battle Royale Game ‘AI Hero’

Published: November 28, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 28, 2023

In Brief

Backed by Binance Labs, BinaryX announced the official launch of its new AI-Powered Battle Royale game AI Hero.

BinaryX backed by Binance Labs, has officially launched its game, AI Hero. This multiplayer battle royale text adventure game uniquely blends GPT, machine learning, and AI drawing, offering a dynamic and immersive gaming experience.

AI Hero is set in a dynamic world altered by AI-generated content, including quests, NPC interactions, and world events, ensuring a unique experience in each playthrough.

Players must make strategic choices to craft equipment or weapons, with the last survivor claiming victory. The game involves 20 players simultaneously entering and influencing the game world, a feature enabled by the integration of AI technology.

AI Hero’s Gameplay and NFT Development

Adam, Head of Product of BinaryX, expressed enthusiasm for AI Hero’s launch, highlighting the game’s innovative use of AI in core mechanics. This approach creates a personalized experience, with AI-driven scenarios and a constantly evolving game world and narrative.

AI Hero incorporates a PvP element where player encounters trigger competitive events. The game’s objective is resource gathering, crafting, and strategic gameplay among the 20 participants, culminating in one player’s ultimate victory.

Following the launch, players can mint NFT heroes to join a new competitive mode and earn mining rewards. These heroes are available through various means, including game victories, purchases, or holding BNX tokens. BinaryX will provide updates on competitive mode and NFT recruitment on its social media channels.

AI Hero is playable on both mobile and desktop web browsers, compatible with iOS and Android devices. This cross-platform availability broadens access to a wider audience of gamers.

BinaryX’s Web3 game offers a unique blend of AI-driven content and strategic gameplay. With its cross-platform availability and innovative use of NFTs, AI Hero aims to attract a diverse gaming audience and raise gaming industry metrics.

