Laika Memecoin Unveils Moon Mission to Launch $LAIKA Toy Dog into Low Orbit

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Memecoin Laika announced its Moon Mission and plans to launch $LAIKA token toy dog into low orbit by March 20th, 2024.

Community-driven Solana memecoin Laika has announced its ambitious Moon Mission – aiming to dispatch its token dog into orbit around Earth’s natural satellite. In the initial phase of the campaign, Laika plans to launch $LAIKA toy dog into low orbit by March 20th, 2024, subject to weather conditions.

The current stage of the community campaign spans from March 11th to March 18th, 2024. Throughout this period, Laika will inflate a helium balloon with each purchase of the memecoin, streamed live to spectators. The mission’s success hinges on elevating Laika’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) to $500 million. Once this milestone is achieved, the $LAIKA toy dog will embark on its journey to Earth’s low orbit.

Subsequently, the project will initiate its token generation event between the end of March and early April 2024.

“Our primary goal is to build the largest decentralized community, comprising both crypto enthusiasts and those who were unfamiliar with crypto until yesterday. We aim to demonstrate that collective efforts can achieve virtually any goal, even the most ambitious ones. Sending Laika to the Moon, we believe, carries profound symbolism in every sense,” a Laika spokesperson told MPost.

However, Laika’s low orbit endeavor represents merely the preliminary phase of its ambitious mission. Upon reaching a $1 billion FDV, the project aims to send the toy dog to the International Space Station (ISS). Ultimately, Laika’s mission will culminate with the $LAIKA dog becoming the first memecoin mascot to land on the Moon, projected to occur when the memecoin’s FDV surpasses $10 billion.



Currently, the plan is outlined as follows: 500 million FDV = Low orbit (helium balloon); 1 billion FDV = ISS (International Space Station); 10 billion FDV = The Moon.

“As we grow in popularity and size in every sense, our opportunities will expand, encompassing collaborations and partnerships, among other possibilities. There may be additional intermediate missions and preparation stages along the way. It’s highly likely that we’ll reach the crypto Moon before the actual one, which would be quite an achievement in itself,” Team Laika told MPost.

Empowering Crypto Community Engagement and Education

Laika’s Moon Mission serves to underscore the power of collective effort within an organized community, with participants hailing from 14 countries, many of whom had limited crypto knowledge before engaging with the memecoin. Beyond the feat of a Moon landing, the project endeavors to redefine memecoins as a force for positive change and mass adoption within the Web3 ecosystem.

“A global community unites around a global mission, which is understandable to both the Web3 audience (a clever play on the well-known crypto meme and a play on words with ‘TotheMoon!’) and the Web2 audience – space travel. It represents something seemingly unattainable for many, something that many could only dream of,” explained Team Laika. “Laika is a global community, and every accomplishment is a contribution from each participant. Therefore, every, even the smallest, success is a significant achievement for the entire project.”

In addition to the Moon Mission, Laika spearheads crypto mass adoption through its SuperVerse, bridging the realms of Web2 and Web3. Its offerings include free-to-play mobile games, cutting-edge 2D/3D/AR NFTs with DeFi functionality, and charitable initiatives focused on building dog shelters globally. Laika Wallet aims to ensure its users enjoy security and swift transactions. Central to its ecosystem is the Laika Foundation, committed to fostering the largest decentralized crypto meme community.

“We teach DeFi through simple points and introduce NFTs through images, just as it is understood by regular Web2 users. We gently propose, without coercion to explore further, learn, share, and tell others. We have easy-to-understand Web2 gaming mechanics, reward systems, and games. A Metaverse that’s familiar to regular gamers, along with understandable challenges and quests,” Team Laika told MPost.

Laika’s distinctive token distribution model features a community-driven reward system, incentivizing engagement and participation. Users can earn up to a 20% APY through native token staking and receive boosts by staking NFTs. The project also hosts regular pool raffles, offering opportunities to win popular memecoins like DOGE, SHIB, and BABYDOGE, while a point system rewards daily claims and in-game achievements.

“The distribution is proportional to the efforts of each participant. We already have professionals partnering with us for the First stage of the mission – Low orbit, and we are confident that as we grow, additional partners will join us for subsequent phases. Perhaps we’ll even align forces with DOGE, who knows,” said Team Laika.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey