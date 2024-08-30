Korea Blockchain Week 2024: Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès And Author Chris Dixon Among Featured Speakers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Korea Blockchain Week 2024 announced that Mark Karpelès, former CEO of Mt. Gox will be one of the speakers at KBW2024: IMPACT.

Prominent blockchain conference in Asia, Korea Blockchain Week 2024 announced that Mark Karpelès, former chief executive officer of the cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox and a blockchain industry participant since 2009, will be one of the featured speakers at its flagship event, KBW2024: IMPACT.

“KBW2024 is an essential occasion to explore the latest trends and innovations in the blockchain and Web3 industries,” said FactBlock CEO Jeon Seon-ik in a written statement. “We are delighted to offer a rich program featuring speakers with outstanding careers across various fields,” he added.

Mark Karpelès was introduced to blockchain and cryptocurrency through Bitcoin in 2009. By 2012, he became a founding member of the Bitcoin Foundation. In 2011, he took ownership of Mt. Gox and spent the following twelve years navigating the cybersecurity landscape. In 2023, Mark Karpelès was appointed Minister of Technology for Joseon. Additionally, he serves as the chief technology officer at EllipX, a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange that enhances user experience by eliminating the need for passphrases, offering a more accessible platform for digital asset trading.

In this edition, Korea Blockchain Week has expanded its lineup to include speakers who can offer insights into the history and present developments of the blockchain industry, as well as experts in the field of AI. The major event, KBW2024: IMPACT, will present more than 300 experts. Notable participants encompass Mark T. Uyeda, Commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Rune Christensen, Co-Founder of MakerDAO, Stani Kulechov, Founder and chief executive officer of Avara, Alex Blania, Co-Founder of Worldcoin, Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer of Ripple, Nathan Allman, Founder and chief executive officer of Ondo, and Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, among many others.

Established by Factblock and co-hosted by Hashed, this event is an annual international festival focused on blockchain and Web3 technologies. Since its establishment in 2018, it has been held in Seoul, South Korea. It features a variety of prominent events, with the ‘IMPACT’ conference being a central highlight. This year’s main event, KBW2024: IMPACT, is scheduled for September 3-4 at the Walkerhill Hotel & Resort in Seoul.

Chris Dixon To Headline KBW2024 Kickoff Event

Additionally, the event’s speaker lineup will include Chris Dixon, General Partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and author of Read Write Own: Building the Next Era of the Internet. Chris Dixon will speak at the Kickoff Event on September 1st, where he will share his insights on the future of the internet and blockchain technology.

“KBW2024 is establishing itself as an innovative conference platform that transcends the boundaries of blockchain technology, finance, content, and entertainment,” said Hashed Chief Executive Officer Kim Seojun in a written statement. “We hope it serves as an opportunity to showcase the ecosystem’s potential to both domestic and international Web3 communities,” he added.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson