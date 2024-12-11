IOST And Aethir Collaborate, Accelerating PayPIN And AI Cloud Computing Development

In Brief IOST has partnered with Aethir to integrate its decentralized cloud computing platform with IOST’s blockchain infrastructure, providing reliable solutions for developers and enhancing user experiences across DeFi, gaming, and AI-driven applications.

Decentralized blockchain network IOST announced it has partnered with Aethir, an enterprise-grade GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) provider, to integrate Aethir’s decentralized cloud computing platform with IOST’s blockchain infrastructure. This collaboration aims to offer reliable solutions for developers and improve user experiences across decentralized finance, gaming, and AI-driven applications.

Aethir is the first decentralized GPUaaS platform specifically designed for AI and gaming, with a global network of services. It focuses on supporting the growth of the AI and machine learning industries. Through initiatives like Aethir Cloud Drop and other community-driven efforts, Aethir has successfully engaged over 860,000 participants, creating a large and active global community.

With its decentralized architecture, Aethir offers more competitive pricing compared to traditional centralized cloud providers while maintaining superior reliability and security. This setup mitigates the risk of single points of failure and enhances resistance to censorship, making Aethir particularly suited to meet the demand for high-performance computing, especially in fields like AI and gaming.

The strategic partnership between IOST and Aethir will focus on several key areas aimed at maximizing synergies and achieving impactful results.

Together, the two companies plan to offer comprehensive support to developers, including in-depth technical documentation, easy-to-use development tools, and funding. Their goal is to accelerate the development and adoption of emerging decentralized applications (dApps) across various industries, with particular emphasis on AI, PayFi, DePIN, and GameFi. This collaboration aims to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the Web3 ecosystem. Additionally, by combining Aethir‘s powerful distributed GPU computing capabilities with IOST’s high-throughput, low-latency blockchain, the partnership seeks to provide advanced infrastructure for game developers, enabling the creation of more complex, immersive, and engaging gaming experiences.

IOST And Aethir To Explore New Applications In PayFi And DePIN Sectors

The two companies will also jointly explore new applications in the PayFi and DePIN sectors, providing users with advanced tools for managing their digital assets and offering full control over their holdings. Through the integration of Aethir’s cloud computing capabilities with IOST’s blockchain technology, the partnership will support the development of AI-driven applications across decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain management, and other industries, furthering the adoption of AI technologies. Both IOST and Aethir are committed to expanding partnerships with other leading projects to attract more developers and users to their ecosystem, aiming to build a more prosperous, open, and innovative Web3 community.

The strategic partnership between IOST and Aethir is designed to contribute to a more decentralized, secure, and sustainable digital future. By combining their ecosystem resources and core technological capabilities, the two companies will work together to foster innovation and advance the application of decentralized cloud computing, PayFi, DePIN, and AI technologies.

