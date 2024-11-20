Aethir Integrates LayerZero To Build Multi-Chain AI And Gaming Ecosystem

In Brief Aethir has partnered with LayerZero to integrate omnichain features into its DePIN stack and support its development on Sophon chain.

Decentralized cloud computing platform Aethir announced a partnership with the interoperability protocol LayerZero. This collaboration aims to integrate omnichain features into the Aethir Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) stack and facilitate its development on the Sophon zero-knowledge (ZK) chain.

LayerZero’s technology facilitates the transfer of data across different blockchains, enabling censorship-resistant messaging and permissionless development through immutable smart contracts. As a verification-agnostic transport layer, LayerZero allows smart contracts on various blockchains to interoperate. It functions as a fully connected mesh network that is independent of any specific infrastructure or blockchain. LayerZero serves as an omnichain protocol, giving developers the flexibility to create unified applications with customizable security parameters. By using LayerZero, developers can send messages across blockchains while maintaining full control over their application’s security. This technology enables the creation and configuration of unified applications, tokens, and data structures, regardless of the underlying blockchain.

Aethir’s cloud computing ecosystem supports a range of major AI and gaming companies that utilize Web3 technology across various blockchains in their operations. With the integration of LayerZero, Aethir’s DePIN stack will shift to a multichain network infrastructure, simplifying the migration of Aethir’s GPU infrastructure to Sophon’s ZK chain.

As part of the ATH token migration test phase, the ATH token will be available on ZKsync as an Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT). LayerZero’s omnichain technology will ensure a seamless transition of ATH token rewards for Checker Nodes and Aethir Edge operators from the Arbitrum Layer 2 network to Sophon, while maintaining network stability and providing a smooth experience for the Aethir community.

In addition, Aethir will leverage the Stargate omnichain liquidity protocol as a blockchain bridge to enable users to perform easy cross-chain swaps of ATH tokens. Aethir is currently working on technical integrations to enhance the user experience across all areas of its GPU infrastructure. Stargate will allow users and decentralized applications (dApps) to transfer native assets between blockchains while accessing unified liquidity pools with instant, guaranteed finality. Any transfer initiated on the source chain through Stargate is assured to reach its destination.

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform that aims to transform how enterprise-grade GPUs are owned, distributed, and utilized. It focuses on optimizing GPU resources for industries that require computational power, such as AI, machine learning, and cloud gaming.

Recently, Aethir introduced a $100 million Ecosystem Fund to support the growth of projects within the AI and gaming sectors. The first phase of the Ecosystem Fund features Aethir Catalyst, a new grant initiative designed to assist enterprises launching new products in AI and gaming. This initiative aims to accelerate the development of advanced AI applications, cloud gaming platforms, and AI-driven gaming experiences.

