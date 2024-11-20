U2U Network Completes DePIN Subnet Tier 1 Node Sale In 5 Hours, Achieving Key Milestone In Decentralized Infrastructure

In Brief U2U Network’s Tier 1 Public Node Sale for the DePIN Subnet saw all 1,000 slots filled within just five hours, highlighting strong demand for decentralized infrastructure solutions and active community participation.

A Layer 1 blockchain platform focused on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), U2U Network, has recently achieved an impressive milestone with the successful launch of its Tier 1 Public Node Sale for the DePIN Subnet. The sale began on October 24th, and all 1,000 Tier 1 slots were filled within just five hours, demonstrating a strong demand for decentralized infrastructure solutions and community participation.

Node holders in the U2U Network gain exclusive benefits, including access to passive income opportunities from a dedicated pool of 1 billion U2U tokens, representing 10% of the total token supply. Beyond financial rewards, node operators play a vital role in the DePIN ecosystem, which spans sectors like computing, cybersecurity, IoT, and AI. By supporting the network’s operations and growth, participants contribute to the development of decentralized infrastructure while also benefiting from potential long-term revenue streams.

The node sale drew substantial attention across the DePIN industry, achieving 3.2 million views on U2U Network’s announcement and receiving extensive media coverage, particularly in Asia. Over 200 key opinion leaders (KOLs) amplified the news, enhancing the sale’s visibility. Additionally, U2U Network highlighted its achievement with a prominent LED display in New York’s Times Square, reaching approximately 350,000 daily commuters and highlighting its global ambitions in the DePIN sector.

The success of the Tier 1 Public Node Sale underscores the growing interest in decentralized physical infrastructure solutions. With a community exceeding 1 million members and a rapidly expanding user base, U2U Network’s accomplishment marks a pivotal milestone. This momentum is expected to continue with upcoming node sale tiers, attracting a wider range of participants eager to support and benefit from the network’s progress.

As U2U Network strengthens its position as a leader in decentralized infrastructure, its DePIN technology empowers users to play a central role in shaping the future of Web3 connectivity. The enthusiastic response to the Tier 1 node sale is a strong indication of the platform’s potential to drive the adoption and growth of decentralized physical networks.

U2U Network Forges Strategic Partnership With Wintermute To Enhance Liquidity And Market Stability

U2U Network is a Layer 1 blockchain platform that utilizes a modular design and Subnet technology to support DePINs. It enables practical applications in fields such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), bridging the gap between decentralized infrastructure and real-world use cases.

Building on the success of its Tier 1 sale, U2U Network has also formed a strategic partnership with Wintermute, a leading Tier 1 Liquidity Provider. Wintermute is recognized for its expertise in liquidity management, market stability, and institutional-grade infrastructure. This partnership is expected to provide U2U Network with a solid foundation for its upcoming listing. With Wintermute’s support, U2U can ensure stable, fair, and accessible trading, aligning with its goal to develop a transparent and decentralized infrastructure network.

