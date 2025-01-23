Io.net And Nexus Partner To Enhance Compute Power For Nexus Network

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Io.net partners with Nexus to enhance its zkVM by integrating io.net’s IaaS platform, further supporting Nexus’s goal of making zero-knowledge proof services universally accessible.

Decentralized physical infrastructure network for GPU clusters, io.net, has partnered with Nexus, a blockchain focused on creating the Verifiable Internet. This collaboration aims to enhance Nexus’s zero-knowledge Virtual Machine (zkVM) by incorporating io.net’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, supporting Nexus’s goal of making zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) services universally accessible.

“Collaborating with Nexus reinforces io.net’s commitment to powering innovative Web3 technologies,” said Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer at io.net, in a written statement. “Together, we’re enabling a decentralized and privacy-first future, where zero-knowledge proofs can thrive at scale,” he added.

The strategic collaboration between io.net and Nexus utilizes io.net’s decentralized GPU infrastructure to enhance the computational power required for proof generation within Nexus’s zkVM. By incorporating io.net‘s advanced IaaS solutions, Nexus gains access to a broader network of validators, bridges, relayers, and oracles across various Web3 ecosystems.

This partnership is focused on improving the scalability, reliability, and accessibility of ZKP technology. The combined efforts aim to boost the computational capabilities of the Nexus network, optimizing access to GPU clusters and advancing its objective of building the world’s most powerful computer.

Nexus Network To Supercharge Its Capabilities With New Collaboration

Through their collaboration, io.net and Nexus will increase the computational resources dedicated to proof generation within the Nexus zkVM, improving performance and decreasing lead times for developers and businesses. io.net’s geo-distributed GPU clusters will provide a decentralized, high-performance compute layer, enhancing the overall resilience and scalability of the Nexus network.

This enhanced computational capacity aligns with Nexus’s vision of making prover services universally accessible, enabling developers, decentralized applications (dApps), and businesses to leverage the network. Users of the Nexus network can expect quicker and more efficient ZKP generation, which will aid in the creation of scalable, privacy-focused applications.

“Our partnership with io.net marks a pivotal step forward in advancing the capabilities of the Nexus network,” said Alex Fowler, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexus, in a written statement. “By combining our zero-knowledge proof technology with io.net’s decentralized compute infrastructure, we’re creating a more scalable and accessible proving solution that will benefit developers and users globally,” he added.

The partnership is set to strengthen the foundation for a more interconnected, verifiable, and scalable Web3 ecosystem. The availability of dedicated GPU compute will further support Nexus’s growth and help bridge the gap between cutting-edge infrastructure and real-world utility for Web3 developers.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson