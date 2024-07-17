Nexus Labs Releases Nexus 2.0 Powered By Jolt And HyperNova To Improve Zero-Knowledge Scaling

Firm specializing in zero-knowledge cryptography, Nexus Labs unveiled the launch of its second-generation Nexus 2.0 zkVM, representing the latest iteration of its zero-knowledge machine.

Nexus 2.0 introduces several new features, encompassing a prover frontend designed with the Jolt arithmetization system. This proof system, developed by the research team at the investment firm 16z, enhances proving efficiency by reducing circuit size.

It also incorporates a new prover backend supported by the HyperNova recursive proof system. HyperNova, which is the successor to the Nova backend, allows for more generalized and efficient folding. HyperNova extends Nova by incorporating two tools: SumCheck and Customizable Constraint Systems (CCS). CCS consolidates various arithmetic expressions for describing constraints into a unified framework. SumCheck is a straightforward and well-established algebraic proving method based on hypercube summations, which is fundamentally linked to multilinear polynomial evaluations.

Furthermore, Nexus 2.0 features the Nexus SDK programmatic framework, which enables the creation of a variety of proofs simultaneously and at scale.

The new machine was developed entirely in Rust, is open source, MIT licensed and built on open scientific research. It represents an advancement from the previous 1.0 zkVM release last month and aligns with Nexus Labs’ objective of scaling ZK technology to achieve a compute capacity of 1 trillion Hz.

1/ Today we’re announcing the Nexus 2.0 zkVM – a major leap from last month’s 1.0 release and the next step toward our goal of scaling ZK to 1 trillion Hz of compute capacity. #zkvm #zeroknowledge pic.twitter.com/3qgPlXGX62 — Nexus (@NexusLabsHQ) July 16, 2024

Nexus Labs Raises $25M To Accelerate Nexus 1.0 Development

Nexus Labs develops Nexus zkVM is a modular, extensible, open-source, and highly-parallelized zkVM, made in Rust and optimized for performance and security. It features highly optimized components such as the Nexus Prover, Nexus Virtual Machine (NVM), and Nexus Proof Compression Mechanism, all designed to enhance security, performance, modularity, and extensibility.

Recently, it raised $25 million in its Series A funding round, co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Pantera Capital, with participation from other notable contributors. The project intends to utilize the fresh funding to expedite the development of Nexus 1.0 and to increase its engineering team.

