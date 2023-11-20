News Report Technology
November 20, 2023

India’s L&T Technology Services Partners with Nvidia to Boost Medical Imaging Using Generative AI

by Victor Dey
In Brief

L&T Technology Services announced a partnership with NVIDIA to develop generative AI and advanced softwares for medical imaging.

Indian engineering services provider L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) today announced a partnership with chip conglomerate NVIDIA to introduce generative AI and advanced software-systems for endoscopy medical imaging.

Endoscopy is a medical procedure that involves the insertion of a flexible tube with a light and camera through a natural body opening to visually examine internal organs or tissues.

According to LTTS, it will leverage the NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX Orin platforms, which have ultra-low latency in data transfer, superior image processing and scalability to support multiple AI-enabled applications.

The development aims to enhance visualization for image processing and AI-based decision-making support, for polyp detection and classification.

“The combination of the NVIDIA Holoscan software platform for edge AI inference and the NVIDIA IGX Orin hardware platform accelerates the development of AI-powered medical imaging solutions by enhancing image quality and real-time clinical decision-making support, making clinicians more efficient and improving patient outcomes,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of LTTS.

The company’s shares are reportedly on the rise today, being up by 1.44% — following the company’s NVIDIA announcement.

“The combination of LTTS’ expertise in medical-device development and NVIDIA’s full-stack edge AI computing platform delivers unprecedented value to the medical technology industry by accelerating the development of AI-enabled, software-defined medical devices,” said NVIDIA’s senior vice president of enterprise business, Shanker Trivedi. “This collaboration provides a complete solution for customers looking to transition to a software-defined business model via real-time AI applications.”

Nvidia’s Indian Tech Partnerships for Generative AI Development

In September this year, Indian giant techs – Reliance Industries and Tata Communications – announced a partnership with NVIDIA to establish cloud-based AI computing infrastructure and develop of AI solutions.

According to the companies, they are actively constructing and operating AI supercomputing data centers which will provide access to accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking for researchers, developers, startups, scientists and AI practitioners, allowing them to run workloads safely and efficiently.

Reliance stated that its partnership will result in the creation of a domestically developed foundation for a large language model (LLM), specifically tailored to address the linguistic diversity of India and optimized for generative AI applications. The primary focus of this initiative is on AI projects such as AI chatbots, drug discovery and climate research.

Likewise, Tata along with NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang said the company will expand cloud infrastructure service with Nvidia AI supercomputing — to support the demand of generative AI startups and processing large language models.

The continuous partnership of India’s tech conglomerates with NVIDIA signals a broader trend of embracing the company’s expertise to advance AI infrastructure and applications, which might lead to innovation and progress in the field.

Disclaimer

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

