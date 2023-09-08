India’s Reliance Partners with Nvidia to Drive AI Infrastructure and Language Model Development

Victor Dey Edited and fact-checked

Tech giants Reliance Industries and Nvidia have partnered to create a foundational large language model specifically trained on India’s multitude of languages. The initiative aims to bolster the nation’s position in the global AI revolution.

Reliance and Nvidia’s vision entails the development of a powerful AI ecosystem, with a primary focus on enabling generative AI applications rooted in India’s linguistic diversity. The venture aims to transcend existing computational boundaries by delivering AI infrastructure that is more than ten times as potent as India’s current fastest supercomputer.

Nvidia will contribute its GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip, computing architecture known for its exceptional performance and colossal memory bandwidth, and DG Cloud, an AI supercomputing cloud service. Nvidia’s technology will serve as the bedrock for the AI infrastructure, which will play a pivotal role in Reliance Jio Infocomm’s foray into the global AI arena.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, aspires to harness the transformative potential of AI for its 450 million customers, offering AI applications and services tailored to diverse sectors. The applications range from assisting rural farmers with localized weather forecasts and crop pricing information to enabling expert medical diagnoses and enhancing disaster preparedness by predicting cyclonic storms.

Hosted in AI-ready computing data centers that will eventually reach a capacity of 2,000 MW, the AI infrastructure will be managed by Jio. This collaboration aligns with Jio’s broader strategy of becoming a comprehensive digital, cloud, and networking platform serving consumers and businesses.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, emphasized the potential for catalytic growth, likening the impact of this venture to Jio’s transformative influence on India’s digital landscape. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, reiterated their commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies, envisioning a secure, sustainable, and highly relevant AI infrastructure that propels India towards becoming an AI powerhouse.

Jensen Huang Shares Bold Aspirations for India’s AI Future

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “India has scale, data, and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India.”

Nvidia proved its significant role in India’s growing technology sector when CEO Huang visited the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. The meeting highlighted the deepening partnership between the chip manufacturing giant and India, coming at a time when the nation is basking in the success of its historic lunar landing and preparing to host the G20 summit.

The chip manufacturer has been in India since 2004, with four development centers in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru, employing over 3,800 people.