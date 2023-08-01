HeyGen and Canva Bring AI Avatar Videos to Your Designs

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

HeyGen, an AI video generation platform, has partnered with Canva, a popular graphic design platform, to bring AI avatars to Canva designs. With HeyGen x Canva, users can create talking avatar videos in minutes without needing a camera or a crew. HeyGen technology is a cost-effective way to produce AI videos at scale. The company also also suggests that AI technology can help users to create engaging videos ten times faster.

Canva is a popular platform for creators and marketers in 190 countries, with 130 million monthly active users. It has a user-friendly interface and a variety of templates and design elements to choose from.

We've got some big news. 🎉 @HeyGen_Official has partnered with @Canva to bring our AI Avatars to your designs! 👀 Incorporate our premium and custom AI avatars from HeyGen! 😍 Go to Canva Apps, click on HeyGen and see what you can create!



To use HeyGen x Canva, open a Canva design and click on the “HeyGen” app. Then, you can upload your script and choose from various AI avatars. HeyGen will generate a talking avatar video based on your script. It is a powerful tool that can be used for creating marketing and explainer videos, educational and social media content, and more.

HeyGen and Canva offer a simple way to create lifelike talking videos that resonate with specific audiences:

Select an AI avatar that matches your brand’s style and personality.

Write a script that shares your brand’s unique narrative.

Choose a voice that narrates your story and brings it to life.

Integrate your AI-powered video seamlessly into your Canva designs.

HeyGen co-founder Wayne Liang will showcase a live demonstration on creating a HeyGen avatar within Canva. During the session on Thursday, August 3, at 11 am PST or 2 pm EST, Liang will explore how to produce videos for training purposes and marketing to boost sales, all in under 5 minutes and at a scalable level.

In March, Canva launched its AI-based design tools, comprising eight new features within Canva’s Visual Worksuite. These tools aim to enhance team productivity and design quality. Some key features include Magic Design, which offers personalized templates based on an image and style, and Magic Edit, allowing users to modify images by describing changes. Canva Assistant provides helpful suggestions for images, layouts, and AI content, while Beat Sync automatically matches video to music. The platform also includes a presentation feature that generates outlines and content from prompts. In addition, Translate and Magic Write enable users to translate text into 100 languages and create content from prompts.

