Hex Trust Introduces HT Markets MENA, Trailblazing Fiat On/Off-Ramp Services In Dubai

In Brief Hex Trust has launched HT Markets MENA, offering fiat on/off-ramp services now available to institutional clients and accredited investors, with a minimum on-ramp threshold set at AED 368,000.

Provider of virtual asset custody, Hex Trust, announced the launch of HT Markets MENA, positioning itself as one of the first companies in Dubai to offer fiat on/off-ramp services via its secure, institutional-grade platform. These services are now accessible to institutional clients and accredited investors, with a minimum on-ramp threshold set at AED 368,000, equivalent to $100,000.

“We are one of the first VA broker-dealers in the MENA region to provide an efficient and secure bridge between fiat and virtual assets. This unique offering addresses the strong demand for on/off-ramp services in Dubai and represents a significant milestone for HT Markets MENA,” said Filippo Buzzi, Hex Trust’s Regional Director MENA, in a written statement. “We see enormous potential for virtual asset growth in Dubai, driven by progressive regulations, supportive governments, and a thriving crypto ecosystem,” he added.

Hex Trust established its Dubai office in June 2022 and has since remained committed to its expansion within the region. The company collaborates closely with the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to ensure secure and regulated access to virtual asset investments in the market.

It holds three Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licenses issued by VARA in Dubai. These include a license for Virtual Asset Custodial Services, another for its VA Broker-Dealer operations, and a third for its VA Management and Investment division, HT Markets MENA FZE. Collectively, these licenses enable Hex Trust to provide a comprehensive range of virtual asset services, including Broker-Dealer operations, Management and Investment Services, and regulated staking services.

Hex Trust Markets Offers OTC Trading Solutions, Deep Liquidity, Risk Management, And More To Enhance User Experience

Hex Trust Markets provides secure access to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, enabling clients to earn yield through native on-chain staking solutions and execute trades with the assistance of Hex Trust‘s dedicated Markets team.

Key offerings include a global trading team offering 24/7 client support, ensuring continuous trading coverage. They provide OTC trading solutions for the full spectrum of virtual assets, including customized buy/sell programs designed to optimize price, time horizon, and market impact, using proprietary execution algorithms to support tailored strategies.

Hex Trust Markets also offers deep liquidity and broad access within the virtual asset markets, along with risk management solutions designed to meet corporate treasury requirements. Additionally, Fiat Solutions are available, facilitating seamless on-ramp/off-ramp services.

HT Markets MENA provides secure access to crypto-fiat conversions via Hex Trust’s fully-licensed, institutional-grade custody platform. This ensures that investors in Dubai can smoothly convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies, fostering a secure and compliant trading environment.

