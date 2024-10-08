Hex Trust Joins Forces With Clearpool To Launch Blockchain For RWA Yield

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Hex Trust and Clearpool jointly launch Ozean, aiming to establish it as the blockchain for harnessing the potential of DeFi for RWAs.

Digital asset provider specializing in custody, staking, and trading services, Hex Trust announced its collaboration with the decentralized finance (DeFi) credit protocol Clearpool to launch Ozean—a blockchain dedicated to Real-World Asset (RWA) yield, supported by Optimism.

This partnership merges Hex Trust’s technological capabilities, institutional client base, and regulated infrastructure with Clearpool’s expertise in RWA lending. Together, they aim to establish Ozean as the leading blockchain for harnessing the potential of DeFi for RWAs, powered by the CPOOL token.

“We’re pleased to partner with Clearpool in this venture. Hex Trust will bring its vast and growing client base, along with our cutting-edge technology infrastructure, to take Ozean to the next level to unlock this trillion-dollar market opportunity,” said Hex Trust’s CEO and Co-founder, Alessio Quaglini, in a written statement. “The increasing interest in USDX will serve as another key catalyst, which we’ll leverage to further drive Ozean’s ecosystem growth and accelerate adoption,” he added.

Hex Trust is a licensed provider of digital asset custody, staking, and trading services, offering institutional-grade financial solutions to over 270 clients, including banks, funds, exchanges, financial institutions, protocols, decentralized applications (dApps), and foundations.

Leveraging its experience, trusted infrastructure, and diverse range of digital asset services, Ozean aims to become the leading blockchain for unlocking RWA yield opportunities. In collaboration with Clearpool, Hex Trust is set to provide the secure, compliant, and scalable framework essential for Ozean’s development.

USDX, issued by Hex Trust, functions as both the native stablecoin and the gas token for the Ozean blockchain. Its reliability stems from a solid backing maintained at a one-to-one ratio against the US dollar or equally valued assets. These reserves, primarily composed of 1-3 month T-Bills, are securely held in global tier-1 financial institutions, ensuring that USDX holders can have confidence in the stablecoin’s value and resilience.

Ozean Blockchain Gains Traction With New Partnerships

Clearpool has demonstrated success, facilitating over $620 million in loans to esteemed institutions, including Wall Street powerhouse Jane Street, publicly traded companies like Flow Traders, and prominent cryptocurrency market makers such as Wintermute.

Its Ozean blockchain is gaining momentum through its recent partnership with Velodrome as its primary decentralized exchange (DEX) and its integration with LayerZero, aimed at enhancing cross-chain liquidity for RWAs. Additionally, Ozean has launched Oxygen (O2), an innovative liquidity mechanism designed to provide the crucial liquidity necessary for the ecosystem’s development.

“Ozean users will gain significant advantages as we accelerate the ecosystem’s growth by tapping into Hex Trust’s top-tier client base of 270+ institutions, including banks, investment funds, financial institutions, exchanges, and protocols,” said Jakob Kronbichler, CEO and Co-Founder of Clearpool, to MPost. “Integrations with Hex Trust’s products and financial services, including custody, liquidity, and fiat on- and off-ramps, will also offer users significant advantages over other chains. Hex Trust’s deep expertise, demonstrated by its attainment of over $5 billion in assets under custody and fully licensed geographic reach across Asia and Europe, will be instrumental as we build the infrastructure needed to unlock the potential of this trillion-dollar RWA market,” he concluded.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson