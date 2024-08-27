Hex Trust Launches Staking Partner Program With Institutional-Grade Providers

In Brief Hex Trust launched its first Staking Partner Program with infrastructure partners, including Chorus One, Kiln, Luganodes, and Twinstake.

Provider of digital asset solutions, Hex Trust, announced the launch of its first Staking Partner Program. The new initiative will include four key infrastructure partners, including Chorus One, Kiln, Luganodes, and Twinstake.

“This initiative represents a significant leap forward in the way users engage with staking,” said Giorgia Pellizzari, Head of Custody at Hex Trust, in a written statement. “By integrating top-tier partners like Chorus One, Kiln, Luganodes, and Twinstake, we are enhancing our ability to offer clients a diverse array of high-quality staking options. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing a seamless, rewarding staking experience while upholding the highest standards of security and reliability through rigorous due diligence and leading custody technology,” she added.

Through this program, clients will gain access to various staking partners and emerging Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks. This will enable them to earn extra rewards on their digital assets while ensuring their private keys remain secure within a regulated and insured custodial environment.

Hex Trust Enhances Staking With Unified Platform And Automated Reward Management

In addition, the integration will streamline the staking process by offering users a consolidated platform for allocating to top-tier providers, earning rewards, and managing their portfolio assets. Clients will be able to view all their staked assets in one place and access on-demand reports about their earnings. Hex Trust is also working on automated re-delegation of staking rewards to facilitate continuous compounding of assets.

Each partner has undergone thorough evaluation by Hex Trust to ensure they meet high-performance standards and maintain strong operational processes. Together, these firms oversee more than $15 billion in staked assets, run multiple nodes, and serve a wide array of institutions, guaranteeing consistent network uptime and optimized staking returns.

Among its primary advantages is the streamlined staking process, where a single platform handles the allocation, earning, management, and reporting of staked assets. It also includes top-tier providers and offers secure connectivity with private keys safeguarded in an insured and regulated custodial environment. Additionally, it ensures ongoing vetting and due diligence of its infrastructure partners.

Hex Trust represents a digital asset custodian whose main offering is specialized services for protocols, foundations, and financial institutions, along with the Web3 ecosystem.

Recently, it secured an in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution license. This registration will allow the entity to provide a variety of payment services and handle Digital Payment Tokens locally.

