News Report Technology
August 21, 2024

HashKey Global Lists PEPE And NOT, Launches Campaign With 15,000 HSK Prize Pool For Traders

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 21, 2024 at 5:11 am Updated: August 21, 2024 at 5:13 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 21, 2024 at 5:11 am

In Brief

Crypto exchange HashKey Global lists Pepe and Notcoin on its platform and launches an event with 15,000 HSK prize pool.

HashKey Global Lists PEPE And NOT, Launches Campaign With 15,000 HSK Prize Pool For Traders

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced the listing of Pepe (PEPE) and Notcoin (NOT) on its platform. To celebrate the addition of these new tokens, the exchange has launched an event offering a share of a 15,000 HSK prize pool. Users can now participate by completing their first trade tasks, which will immediately reward them with 15 HSK.

Deposits and withdrawals for Pepe and Notcoin are now available, with spot trading set to begin at 08:00 UTC on August 22nd. PEPE transactions will be conducted through the ERC-20 network, while NOT transactions will use the TON network. The event will continue until 08:00 UTC on August 29th. To participate, users must register via the event sign-up link and complete Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

PEPE is a deflationary memecoin launched on the Ethereum network, inspired by the Pepe the Frog meme made by Matt Furie, which became widely known in the early 2000s. The cryptocurrency leverages the trend of memecoins, such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, and seeks to position itself among the leading meme-based cryptocurrencies. It attracts the cryptocurrency community with its no-tax policy and straightforward approach, focusing purely on its memecoin status without offering additional utility.

At present, PEPE’s price has experienced a decline of over 3.83% in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization stands at $3.2 billion.

Notcoin originated as a popular messaging application, a Telegram game that introduced many users to Web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanism.

It is currently trading at $0.0107, reflecting a decline of over 1.09%. According to CoinMarketCap, its market capitalization is over $1 billion tokens.

What Is HashKey Global And HSK Token? 

It is a leading exchange within HashKey Group, provides licensed virtual asset trading services to individuals worldwide.

HSK represents the platform token for HashKey, built on the ERC-20 standard. It is created to incentivize participants within the HashKey ecosystem and to support the growth of external ecosystems, fostering smooth collaboration between internal and external stakeholders.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

