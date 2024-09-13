Hamster Kombat Unveils Roadmap, Prepares For Second Season In Q3 And Real Money Transactions In Q4

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance introduced the roadmap for Hamster Kombat, offering insights into its future development and strategic direction.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance introduced the roadmap for Hamster Kombat, a game within The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, offering insights into its future development and strategic direction.

As outlined in the roadmap, the second season of Hamster Kombat is anticipated to launch in the third quarter of this year, alongside plans to expand the game library and incorporate external payment systems, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

In the next quarter, the game plans to introduce PWA payment service integration and launch the first games developed by external creators within its ecosystem. Additionally, an advertisement network will be incorporated into store offerings, and clans will be introduced as part of the second season’s mechanics. Real Money Trading (RMT) will also be implemented, becoming a fully integrated feature within the game’s economy.

In the fifth quarter, Hamster Kombat is set to host its first competitive clan contest within the Hamster 2.0 update. It will also increase the number of partner games, including more complicated and higher-budget projects, and launch an internal non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for in-game items. The second phase of the item drop system, along with tools for creating User-Generated Content (UGC), is scheduled for the subsequent quarter.

Hamster Kombat, a tap-to-earn cryptocurrency game on Telegram, launched in March 2024, providing an accessible and engaging way for users to earn cryptocurrency. The game includes daily missions, upgrades, and opportunities to earn real-world rewards through the upcoming HMSTR airdrop.

HMSTR serves as the native utility token for the game, functioning as the in-game currency for purchasing items and unlocking access to exclusive activities. The total supply of HMSTR is capped at 100 billion tokens.

Binance Introduces Hamster Kombat As 58th project On Its Launchpool

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, supports transactions for more than 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens, offering users competitive transaction fees and strong liquidity.

Recently, it announced its plan to list HMSTR following its release on September 26th and introduced the project as its latest launchpad initiative, enabling users to lock their BNB and FDUSD tokens in exchange for HMSTR airdrops over a seven-day period, with farming scheduled to begin at 00:00 UTC on September 19th.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson