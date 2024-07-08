Crypto Exchange Bybit Launches Pre-Market Trading For Hamster Kombat, Enabling Users Trade HMSTR Ahead Of Official Launch

In Brief Bybit introduced Hamster Kombat as the newest addition to its pre-market trading platform, allowing users to trade HMSTR before its listing.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit introduced Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) as the newest addition to its pre-market trading platform, allowing users to trade new tokens before their official listing for spot trading on the platform.

The delivery schedule details will be announced later. However, the platform advised interested users to monitor updates closely, as adhering to the timeline is essential for a smooth trading experience. Failure to follow the schedule could result in the loss of collateral.

Notably, the tokens users acquire in the pre-market phase are points. Once the project team announces the official conversion rate, these points will be converted to regular token orders. After conversion, sellers must ensure they have the corresponding amount of tokens available in their Unified Trading Account (UTA) by the delivery time. Buyers will receive the equivalent amount of tokens upon successful delivery. However, the platform does not support the direct conversion of points into tokens.

What Is Hamster Kombat?

It is a tap-to-earn game on The Open Network (TON) blockchain within the Telegram messaging application. This game enables users to earn in-game currencies, which can eventually be converted into real airdrops.

The game primarily involves clicking on a circular image of a hamster to earn in-game coins. The overarching theme positions the player as the CEO of a cryptocurrency exchange, with the objective of succeeding in this role. The challenge lies in earning enough tokens to advance to higher levels.

Initially, each click earns one coin, but leveling up can require tens of thousands of coins. Users can only earn a certain amount of funds in one session before the coin-earning rate resets and starts to build up again, with a cap on the maximum number of coins that can be earned.

The application also includes a tab dedicated to airdrop-related tasks. The game plans to distribute an airdrop to its players this July.

