Gate.io Opens Pre-Market Trading And Supports PreMint For HMSTR, Enabling Users To Secure Tokens In Advance

Cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io unveiled PreMint and PreToken trading for the HMSTR, the token of the messaging application Telegram-based clicker game “Hamster Kombat.” This enables users to engage in early trading and secure their positions prior to the token’s official launch, scheduled for September 26th.

To initiate PreMint, individuals are advised to visit the HMSTR PreMint webpage, where they can stake USDT and mint HMSTR tokens. After minting, they will need to navigate to the HMSTR PreMint trading page to trade these tokens. On the designated HMSTR settlement day, users are encouraged to complete any early sales to generate income. The ongoing PreMint event is scheduled to conclude at 15:59 UTC on September 12th.

Additionally, the exchange has initiated the “Hamster Kombat PreToken Trading Perks,” enabling partakers to engage in PreToken trading without incurring any fees, secure early gains in HMSTR and vie for a share of a $20,000 prize pool.

Gate.io Launches Bonus Activities, Maximizing User Earnings During HMSTR PreMint And PreToken Trading

Gate.io is offering four bonus activities aimed at maximizing users’ earnings. Notably, the initial 10,000 traders in PreMint can trade with zero fees, provided their PreToken trading volume reaches at least $100. Trading fees for PreToken transactions are set to be refunded. Furthermore, users have the chance to share a maximum of $5,000 in rewards based on the trading volume, with top traders potentially securing a maximum of $500 in token prizes.

Meanwhile, new users who verify their identities and trade at least $10 worth of HMSTR PreTokens will receive a $5 reward. This offer is active for the initial 1,000 new users who meet the requirements. Another bonus activity encourages participants to share content associated with the HMSTR PreMint and trading events on social media, encompassing X, Facebook, or in Telegram groups. From these users, 100 winners will be chosen, each granted with 1 TON token as a reward.

Gate.io, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, provides a diverse range of digital assets for trading, with support for over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs.

Recently, the platform introduced Dogs (DOGS) tokens into its pre-market trading, allowing users to engage in early trading before the token’s official launch, which took place shortly thereafter.

