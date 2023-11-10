Business News Report
November 10, 2023

Binance Will Cease Russian Ruble Deposits, Shifts Focus to CommEX Transition

by
Published: November 10, 2023 at 6:01 am Updated: November 10, 2023 at 6:02 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 10, 2023 at 6:01 am

In Brief

Binance will stop accepting Russian Ruble deposits from November 15, 2023, following its exit from Russia and sale to CommEX, but will allow withdrawals until January 31, 2024.

Binance Announces Closure of Russian Ruble Deposits and Transition to CommEX

In a significant move, Binance has announced it will stop accepting deposits in Russian Rubles (RUB) from November 15, 2023, following its decision to exit the Russian market and its sale to CommEX. This change marks a notable shift in the platform’s operations, reflecting the dynamic nature of global cryptocurrency exchanges.

While deposits in Russian rubles will cease, Binance users will still be able to withdraw their RUB holdings until January 31, 2024. This extended withdrawal period provides users ample time to manage their assets amidst these changes.

Plans a Smooth User Transfer to CommEX

To facilitate a smooth transition for its users, Binance is offering fee-free transfers of fiat balances in Russian rubles to the CommEX platform. Users need to register or log into their CommEX account and link it to their corresponding Binance account to initiate the transfer of funds.

For users looking to withdraw their Russian ruble holdings, Binance suggests several options: they can use Binance’s fiat partners before the deadline, convert their rubles to crypto using Binance Convert, or trade them for crypto on the Binance Spot market. These alternatives provide flexibility for users to manage their assets in light of the new changes.

Binance emphasizes that in case of any discrepancies between translated versions of this announcement and the original English version, the English version will be considered authoritative.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

ZK Community Meetup to Gather Zero Knowledge’s Brightest Minds In Istanbul 

by Victor Dey
November 10, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

by Nik Asti
November 09, 2023

Rosalyn Launches StableSight AI to Combat Cheating and Generative AI Use in Online Exams

by Victor Dey
November 09, 2023

Nigeria’s Wicrypt Network Launches Web3 WiFi Hotspots on Peaq Ecosystem

by Victor Dey
November 09, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

AI Can Improve Industrial Operation Efficiency When Combined With Lean Six Sigma: Study

by Anna Sharygina
November 10, 2023

Crypto Reporting Goes Global as 47 Nations Pledge to Adopt Unified Asset Framework

by Nik Asti
November 10, 2023

Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone

by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023

Bitcoin Inscriptions and NFTs are Steadily Gaining Momentum: Study

by Nik Asti
November 10, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
AI Can Improve Industrial Operation Efficiency When Combined With Lean Six Sigma: Study
News Report Technology
AI Can Improve Industrial Operation Efficiency When Combined With Lean Six Sigma: Study
by Anna Sharygina
November 10, 2023
Crypto Reporting Goes Global as 47 Nations Pledge to Adopt Unified Asset Framework
Markets News Report
Crypto Reporting Goes Global as 47 Nations Pledge to Adopt Unified Asset Framework
by Nik Asti
November 10, 2023
Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone
News Report Technology
Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone
by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023
ZK Community Meetup to Gather Zero Knowledge’s Brightest Minds In Istanbul 
Press Releases Business
ZK Community Meetup to Gather Zero Knowledge’s Brightest Minds In Istanbul 
by Victor Dey
November 10, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.