Elon Musk’s ‘Grok’ Generative AI Challenges OpenAI’s ChatGPT, xAI Announces Hiring Plans

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Elon Musk’s xAI announced the debut of Grok – a generative AI model which aims to bring humor and the ability to tackle daring questions.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) venture xAI, has introduced Grok – a generative AI model, inspired by “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” that aims to bring humor and the ability to tackle daring questions, that other AI systems would shy away from.

The team behind Grok announced it is hiring for various positions at xAI, from AI researchers to engineers — for building AI systems that can help humanity understand the world better.

Currently in beta, Elon Musk provided a glimpse of the AI’s capabilities by posting an example on X (Twitter). In a demonstration, Grok responded to a user’s request for a step-by-step “cocaine” recipe, highlighting its candid and unfiltered approach.

xAI’s Grok system is designed to have a little humor in its responses pic.twitter.com/WqXxlwI6ef — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Musk stated that, “Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It’s also based and love sarcasm.”

This means that users can expect up-to-the-minute information on a wide range of topics. Whether you’re seeking the latest news, trends or insights, Grok is poised to deliver. Designed to channel the wit and charm of the fictional guidebook from Douglas Adams’ renowned science fiction series, Grok is expected to provide users with an engaging and informative experience.

Further, the AI model aims to not only answer queries but also suggest questions.

Dan, X’s employee in Data and Analytics, asserted that other AI are scared of Grok. He demonstrated the same via a dialogue with Google’s Bard.

Other AI are scared of Grok, just ask them… pic.twitter.com/mNXUo3ufeq — Dan (@KettlebellLife) November 4, 2023

Is Grok Better Than ChatGPT?

The AI model is positioned as a valuable research assistant. Its capabilities encompass quickly accessing relevant information, processing data, and fostering the development of new ideas. Researchers and innovators are likely to find Grok a powerful ally in their work.

At the heart of Grok lies Grok-1, a language model developed over four months by the xAI’s research team.

The xAI team claims it has undergone multiple iterations, refining its capabilities along the way. They said that the journey started with Grok-0 equipped with 33 billion parameters, demonstrated remarkable capabilities on standard language model benchmarks, despite using only half of its training resources.

Over the past two months, the team has made significant advancements, leading to Grok-1, which is touted as a state-of-the-art language model.

Grok-1 has achieved an impressive 63.2% on the HumanEval coding task and an impressive 73% on MMLU, showcasing its prowess in understanding and processing language.

Despite all this noise, it is important to note that Gok is still a very early beta product, and the team expects to improve the bot with at least two months of training.



“While Grok-1 excels in information processing, it is crucial to have humans review Grok-1’s work to ensure accuracy. The Grok-1 language model does not have the capability to search the web independently. Search tools and databases enhance the capabilities and factualness of the model when deployed in Grok. The model can still hallucinate, despite the access to external information sources,” said the xAI team, in a blog post.



Although the features mentioned are impressive, it would be too early to comment if Grok is better than other AI bots out there. It is also vital to understand the fact that Elon Musk played a role by co-founding OpenAI in 2015, the organization responsible for the creation of ChatGPT. However, his involvement took a different turn when he decided to step down from the company’s board in 2018.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv