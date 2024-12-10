Google Announces Quantum Chip Willow, Driving Progress Toward Large-Scale Quantum Computing

In Brief Google has introduced Willow quantum chip, which enables error correction and performance that paves the way for a practical, large-scale quantum computer.

Technology company Google has introduced Willow, its latest quantum chip, which offers advanced performance across multiple metrics, enabling two breakthroughs. Willow is capable of reducing errors exponentially as more qubits are added, addressing a major challenge in quantum error correction that researchers have been tackling for nearly 30 years. In addition, Willow successfully completed a standard benchmark computation in under five minutes, a task that would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers ten septillion (or 10^25) years to complete—a period far surpassing the age of the Universe.

Errors present one of the most significant challenges in quantum computing, as qubits—the fundamental units of computation in quantum computers—tend to interact quickly with their environment, making it difficult to maintain the information required to complete calculations.

A recent study published in Nature demonstrates that by increasing the number of qubits used in Willow, it is also possible to reduce errors and enhance the quantum characteristics of the system. Google has tested progressively larger arrays of physical qubits, starting with a 3×3 grid, then moving to a 5×5, and eventually a 7×7 grid. Each time, by applying our latest advancements in quantum error correction, we were able to halve the error rate. This exponential reduction in errors marks a historic achievement in the field, known as “below threshold”—the ability to lower error rates while scaling up the number of qubits.

In order to assess Willow’s performance, Google has used the random circuit sampling (RCS) benchmark. The results are remarkable: Willow completed a computation in under five minutes that would take one of today’s most powerful supercomputers 10^25 years, or ten septillion years, to accomplish. To put it in perspective, this is equivalent to 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years. This extraordinary figure far exceeds any known timescales in physics and is many times greater than the age of the universe.

What Is Next For Willow?

According to Google, the development of the Willow chip began more than a decade ago. The goal was to create a large-scale, practical quantum computer that could harness quantum mechanics — the “operating system” of nature, as we understand it today — to benefit society by advancing scientific discovery, developing useful applications, and addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges. As part of Google Research, the team has outlined a long-term roadmap, with Willow marking a major milestone toward commercially viable applications.

The next challenge in the field is to demonstrate the first “useful, beyond-classical” computation on today’s quantum chips, one that is relevant to real-world applications. Google is optimistic that the Willow chip generation can help achieve this milestone.

So far, two distinct types of experiments have been conducted. First, the RCS benchmark has been performed, which evaluates performance against classical computers, though it does not have direct real-world applications. Second, simulations of quantum systems have been carried out, leading to new scientific discoveries, though these are still within the capability of classical computers. The goal is to combine both approaches — stepping into the realm of algorithms that are beyond classical computing and also applicable to real-world, commercially significant problems.

