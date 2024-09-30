en en
News Report Technology
September 30, 2024

Google Plans $1B Investment In Data Center And Cloud Infrastructure In Thailand

Alisa Davidson
Published: September 30, 2024 at 11:08 am Updated: September 30, 2024 at 11:08 am
Edited and fact-checked: September 30, 2024 at 11:08 am

In Brief

Google plans to invest $1 billion in Thailand to establish a data center and cloud region, addressing the demand for cloud services.

Google Plans $1B Investment In Data Center And Cloud Infrastructure In Thailand

Technology company Google announced its intention to invest $1 billion in Thailand to establish a data center and cloud region, addressing the increasing demand for cloud services and supporting the adoption of AI across Southeast Asia.

The planned cloud and data center infrastructure will be situated in Bangkok and Chonburi. These facilities are designed to enhance Google Cloud capabilities and foster AI innovations, in addition to supporting popular services like Google Search, Maps, and Google Workspace. Meanwhile, the cloud region, which comprises the hardware and software necessary for servicing both private and public sector entities, will be established in Bangkok.

A study by Deloitte estimates that this investment could contribute around $4 billion to Thailand’s GDP by 2029. Additionally, it is expected to create an average of 14,000 jobs annually from 2025 to 2029.

Thailand Partners With Google, AWS, And Microsoft For $8.46B Investment To Enhance Digital Infrastructure

This announcement is part of a collaborative agreement signed in November 2023 between the Royal Thai Government and Google, aimed at advancing digital infrastructure and encouraging responsible AI adoption in the country.

The Royal Thai Government has also partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, in addition to Google, with the objective of receiving a total investment of $8.46 billion from all three companies. As part of this initiative, AWS unveiled plans to build a data center with a budget of $5 billion during the upcoming fifteen years.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it would launch its first regional data center in Thailand, aiming to improve its cloud services. As per the company, this new data center region will expand the availability of Microsoft’s hyperscale cloud services, providing users with full access to Azure in Thailand alongside a top-tier AI infrastructure.

Microsoft emphasized that the Thailand data center will ensure enterprise-grade reliability, performance, as well as compliance with local data residency and privacy standards. Additionally, the company has committed to training 2.5 million individuals in Southeast Asia on AI utilization by 2025.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

