Business News Report
November 13, 2023

Angel Investor Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital’s FTX Investment Setback

by
Published: November 13, 2023 at 4:50 am Updated: November 13, 2023 at 9:04 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 13, 2023 at 4:50 am

In Brief

Former Sequoia Capital partner Michelle Fradin, who led the FTX investment, has joined OpenAI to lead data efforts following Sequoia’s substantial loss in FTX.

Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital's FTX Investment Loss

Michelle Fradin, a former junior partner at Sequoia Capital who spearheaded the investment in FTX, announced her move to OpenAI, where she will lead data efforts.

The shift comes after her departure from Sequoia in July 2023, following the venture capital firm’s significant $214 million loss in its investment in FTX, which drew considerable criticism for its overly optimistic view of the company.

Expressing enthusiasm on Twitter, Fradin said she is eager to contribute to building advanced models at OpenAI, acknowledging the importance of the technology and the talent of her new team. Additionally, she plans to continue her support for entrepreneurs by investing as an angel investor, while appreciating her time and the lifelong friendships formed at Sequoia.

Sequoia Capital’s Recent Investments and Strategy

Meanwhile, Roelof Botha, managing partner at Sequoia Capital Ltd., has expressed high hopes for the future of X Corp., another social-media platform in which Sequoia invested $800 million last year.

However, in a recent statement at a JPMorgan Chase & Co. conference in London, Botha indicated that Sequoia Capital does not intend to become an active investor in companies developing foundational artificial intelligence technology.

Despite U.S. restrictions on China’s access to American technology, Chinese investors are still actively participating in the U.S.-led AI software arena.

Top Chinese venture capital firms, including Sequoia Capital China, Source Code Capital and ZhenFund, have been acquiring minority stakes in various AI startups across the U.S.

Fradin’s move to OpenAI marks a significant transition in her career, aligning with the broader trend of tech talents and investors gravitating towards AI and data-driven ventures. The shift underscores the increasing prominence of AI in the technology sector and the continuous evolution of investment strategies among leading venture capital firms.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Dictador Announces Mika as World’s First ‘AI CEO’, Sparks Concerns on AI-led Corporate Leadership

by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023

OpenAI Seeks Additional Microsoft Funding to Turbocharge Generative AI Development

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone

by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023

ZK Community Meetup to Gather Zero Knowledge’s Brightest Minds In Istanbul 

by Victor Dey
November 10, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget’s Hong Kong Unit Suspends Operations, Rules Out Application for Crypto License

by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023

Bithumb Sets Sights on Becoming the First Crypto Exchange on Korean Stock Market

by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023

Genesis Agrees to Pay $33 Million to Settle Three Arrows Capital’s $1 Billion Claim

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Saudi Arabia Launches International Center for AI Research and Ethics

by Alisa Davidson
November 13, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitget’s Hong Kong Unit Suspends Operations, Rules Out Application for Crypto License
Markets News Report
Bitget’s Hong Kong Unit Suspends Operations, Rules Out Application for Crypto License
by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023
Bithumb Sets Sights on Becoming the First Crypto Exchange on Korean Stock Market
Markets News Report
Bithumb Sets Sights on Becoming the First Crypto Exchange on Korean Stock Market
by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023
Genesis Agrees to Pay $33 Million to Settle Three Arrows Capital’s $1 Billion Claim
Business News Report
Genesis Agrees to Pay $33 Million to Settle Three Arrows Capital’s $1 Billion Claim
by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023
Saudi Arabia Launches International Center for AI Research and Ethics
News Report Technology
Saudi Arabia Launches International Center for AI Research and Ethics
by Alisa Davidson
November 13, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.