Gate.io Pilot Trading Adds Over 40 On-Chain Data Analysis Metrics To Help Users Capture Real-Time Investment Opportunities

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io has added over 40 new on-chain data analysis metrics to Pilot Trading, providing users with a more powerful tool for on-chain data insights.

Cryptocurrency exchange, Gate.io announced an upgrade to its Pilot Trading platform, adding over 40 new dimensions for on-chain data analysis. These enhanced features are designed to offer users a more powerful and comprehensive tool for on-chain data insights. This upgrade aims to support investors in quickly identifying market trends, tracking fund movements, and spotting early opportunities in emerging projects, especially within memecoins.

In today’s Web3 environment, on-chain data analysis has become essential for informed investment decisions. Gate.io’s Pilot Trading now combines data aggregation, real-time tracking, and intelligent analysis in a single tool, simplifying on-chain transactions and reducing technical barriers for users.

By integrating multiple data points—such as trading ratio, developer activity, X (formerly Twitter) followers, and Telegram group members—Pilot Trading allows users to quickly gather project information without needing to navigate multiple platforms. This makes it easier to stay updated on the latest trends and developments in the Meme project space.

The enhanced Pilot Trading platform enables users to monitor real-time capital flow, wallet activity, and liquidity pool data. It also tracks changes in transaction patterns and liquidity, including monitoring of key investors and large holders, to help users take advantage of timely investment opportunities as capital shifts.

Gate.io’s Pilot Trading Enhances Market Insights With Address Classification And Tracking Analysis

Built on its data aggregation capabilities, Gate.io’s Pilot Trading platform now categorizes addresses to offer additional insights, such as profit and loss rankings and top-earning or top-losing addresses. This feature enhances users’ understanding of market dynamics by highlighting signals from large investors, or “whales,” and uncovering potential investment opportunities.

Gate.io’s Pilot Trading distinguishes itself through two main strengths: “new products” and “new features.” First, as a unique industry offering, it combines trending insights, low entry barriers, competitive fees, and support for Meme coin mining, providing users with a broad and convenient trading experience that is difficult to find on other platforms. Second, the platform has added advanced data metrics—such as the proportion of speculative trades, sniper counts, developer engagement ratio, Telegram group activity, X (formerly Twitter) followers, and on-chain liquidity pool data—enabling users to better evaluate market trends and project quality, ultimately supporting more informed investment decisions.

This upgrade offers Gate.io users strong on-chain data tools, giving every investor a competitive edge in the fast-moving cryptocurrency market. Pilot Trading lowers the technical hurdles to participating in on-chain projects, making it accessible for anyone to join trending projects through their Gate.io account and to capture early opportunities in on-chain investments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson