Gate.io Pilot Trading Launches “MEME Carnival” With 100% Win Rate Mystery Boxes, Sparking MEME Craze

In Brief Gate.io launches the “Pilot Trading MEME Carnival,” offering users zero-fee trading, 100% win-rate MEME mystery boxes, and a 40,000 USDT prize pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has launched the “Pilot Trading MEME Carnival,” offering users opportunities to engage with MEME assets. The event includes zero-fee trading, 100% win rate MEME mystery boxes, a 40,000 USDT prize pool, and various other rewards. The carnival aims to boost market participation and enhance the user experience in Pilot Trading, running until 16:00 UTC on December 1st.

Throughout the event, all trading pairs on Gate.io’s Pilot Trading platform will be subject to zero transaction fees, reducing trading costs and making it easier for users to access the innovative asset market. To attract new users, Gate.io has also introduced the “MEME Beginner Mystery Box” for those who register and verify their accounts. These mystery boxes, valued between 0.5 USDT and 20 USDT, come with a guaranteed win rate, though availability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

A key feature of the event is the popular project voting phase, where users can vote for their favorite projects and share in a prize pool of 30,000 USDT. Encouraging users to invite friends will help boost votes and promote the visibility of promising projects.

Additionally, the carnival will feature a yield leaderboard competition, with top-performing users sharing a 10,000 USDT prize pool and the chance to win official Inter jerseys.

The Pilot Trading MEME Carnival introduces interactive rewards and aims to engage users at all levels within the innovative asset market. Looking ahead, Gate.io plans to connect a global user base and further explore the MEME and digital asset innovation sectors.

Gate.io Pilot Trading Simplifies Access To Trending On-Chain Projects

Gate.io Pilot Trading makes it easy for users to access 100x MEME opportunities. By combining the benefits of spot and on-chain trading, Gate.io lowers the technical barriers typically associated with participating in on-chain projects. Users can engage with trending on-chain projects directly through their Gate.io account without the need for a Web3 wallet or managing private keys, enabling them to seize early investment opportunities.

As a centralized exchange, Gate.io offers a wide range of digital assets, supporting over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs. It is recognized as one of the leading exchanges in the industry. As of the current writing, Gate.io’s daily trading volume exceeds $4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.



