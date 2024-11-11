Gate.io Launches ‘Elite Copy Trading Lead Trader Program’ With Up To 20% Commission On Fees And Cash Rewards

In Brief Gate.io launches the “Elite Copy Trading Lead Trader Program,” offering traders higher profit-sharing opportunities and extra incentives.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it has launched the “Elite Copy Trading Lead Trader Program,” designed to offer traders higher profit-sharing opportunities and a range of incentives. The program introduces a new tiered system for traders, with up to 31% public-leading profit-sharing and up to 20% of net copy trading fees (available to all copiers, not just users with order invitations). Additionally, traders can receive a cash subsidy of up to 1,500 USDT to boost earnings and provide a more flexible copy trading experience.

The program enhances earnings for lead traders through high profit-sharing, zero-threshold trial funds, and commissions. Lead traders can earn up to 31% profit-sharing, which is in line with industry-leading standards. High-quality traders may also receive trial funds between 300–500 USDT, allowing new users to begin copy trading without barriers.

In addition to profit-sharing, lead traders who meet performance criteria can earn a 15% or 20% commission on net copy trading fees. During the first four months of being a lead trader, those who meet specific conditions are eligible for cash rewards of up to 1,500 USDT, surpassing the incentive standards of many other platforms.

Private Copy Trading Mode: Empowering Personalized Community Management

In order to address privacy and personalized service needs, Gate.io has introduced a “Private Copy Trading” mode. This feature enables traders to invite users to copy their trades via a unique link, without being publicly listed in the Copy Trading marketplace. Traders can also set a custom profit-sharing rate between 1% and 99%, offering greater flexibility in managing their community.

The Private Mode can be activated or deactivated at any time, allowing lead traders to adjust their community management approach and expand their copier base without requiring account upgrades. This functionality offers more control over community interactions and performance analysis, optimizing efficiency for traders.

Gate.io’s Elite Copy Trading, Lead Trader Program, is an innovative incentive initiative aimed at supporting top traders with substantial commissions, cash rewards, and enhanced features to grow their earnings quickly. Through this program, Gate.io seeks to provide high-quality services and a richer trading experience for participants.

Gate.io offers a diverse selection of digital assets, supporting over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs. The platform is regarded as one of the prominent players in the sector. As of the current writing, Gate.io’s daily trading volume exceeds $13 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

