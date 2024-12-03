Gate.io Kicks Off ‘Hundreds Growth Challenge,’ Boosts User Earnings With 2% Profit-Sharing Increase Via Copy Trading

In Brief Gate.io has launched the “Hundreds Growth Challenge” as part of its Trader Growth Program, designed to strengthen trader support with attractive rewards and exclusive benefits.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that it has introduced the “Hundreds Growth Challenge” as part of its Trader Growth Program. This initiative aims to enhance trader support by offering appealing rewards and exclusive benefits. In parallel, Gate.io’s advanced Smart Copy Trading System continues to deliver a high-quality trading experience. This system, combined with programs like the Hundreds Growth Challenge, reinforces Gate.io’s reputation as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency trading realm.

Gate.io, as an early adopter of a smart Copy Trading system, has established a reputation for reliability through its advanced technical design and efficient synchronization processes. This system allows users to replicate the detailed trading strategies of experienced traders, covering aspects like position sizing, risk management, performance tracking, slippage adjustments, and multi-market coordination. With a simple one-click copying feature, users can streamline their trading efforts to potentially enhance returns.

Thanks to ongoing enhancements, Gate.io’s Copy Trading system now boasts synchronization speeds measured in milliseconds and an impressive 99.99% success rate. This improvement addresses common industry challenges, such as delays in synchronization, ensuring trades are executed with high accuracy. Additionally, the platform offers a unique feature of separating copy-trading funds from primary trading funds, providing an extra layer of asset security.

The platform also incorporates diverse social interaction features, including live streaming, content sharing, in-app messaging, and community discussions. These tools create an interactive environment where traders and copiers can exchange insights and strategies in real-time, fostering a collaborative and dynamic trading ecosystem.

“Hundreds Growth Challenge” To Accelerate Trader Success

The Hundreds Growth Challenge, a key feature of Gate.io‘s Trader Growth Program, is currently active and will run until December 12th. This initiative aims to assist traders in expanding their copier networks and enhancing their market presence by offering exclusive rewards and benefits tailored to drive growth.

One of the notable rewards is a Limited-Time Profit-Sharing Boost, providing a 2% increase in profit-sharing to celebrate Bitcoin’s recent record highs. This boost gives traders an opportunity to leverage favorable market conditions for enhanced profitability. Additionally, traders who gain more than 100 new copiers during the event will receive an extra 200 USDT for every 10 copiers beyond the initial 100. This added incentive encourages traders to actively engage in the challenge. Participants will also earn a “Growth Badge,” while eligible copiers can benefit from loss subsidies of up to 50 USDT, promoting confidence in the copy-trading experience. Moreover, new traders meeting specific performance targets during evaluation periods will unlock additional commissions, optimizing their earning potential and encouraging sustainable growth.

