Gate.io Kicks Off ‘Futures Carnival Season 2’ With $20,000 Prize Pool

In Brief Gate.io launches “Futures Carnival Season 2,” featuring the ETH vs. SOL Team Futures Showdown and offering a prize pool of up to $20,000.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced the launch of Futures Carnival Season 2, featuring the ETH vs. SOL Team Futures Showdown. The event offers a prize pool of up to $20,000 and will run until 23:59 UTC on December 12th.

This showdown focuses on the competition between two popular teams: the ETH Team and the SOL Team. Participants can choose a team based on their trading preferences and contribute to their team’s success by trading designated tokens in futures markets to compete for various rewards.

The event includes team battle rewards, with the two teams competing based on total futures trading volume. The winning team will unlock a $13,000 prize pool, which will be distributed among its members based on their contributions. Additionally, there will be a New User Bonus for newly registered users who complete identity verification and trade at least $200, with a share of an exclusive $4,000 prize pool. Moreover, a Lucky User Raffle will give eligible team members the chance to win Gate-branded merchandise worth $3,000.

Gate.io provides a broad range of trading options for users. The ETH Team supports tokens like ETH, OP, STRK, NEAR, ENA, SHIB, PEPE, and more, while the SOL Team includes tokens such as SOL, PYTH, JTO, WIF, RAY, GOAT, PNUT, and other promising options.

Gate.io Prioritizes Innovation While Expanding The Reach Of Futures Products

Gate.io is recognized as a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, providing a wide array of digital assets to users globally. The platform supports over 1,400 cryptocurrencies and more than 2,500 trading pairs, positioning itself as a notable player in the digital asset trading space. As reported by CoinMarketCap, Gate.io currently handles a daily trading volume surpassing $3 billion.

The exchange continues to prioritize innovation while expanding the reach of its futures products. According to CoinGecko, Gate.io offers perpetual futures for more than 500 tokens, including both mainstream and numerous promising small-cap tokens. This makes it a leading platform for small-cap futures, providing investors with a wide range of trading opportunities.

