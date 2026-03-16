From Terra To FTX: What Past Crypto Failures Still Teach Investors

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The collapses of the TerraUSD ecosystem and the FTX exchange erased tens of billions of dollars and exposed critical weaknesses in the crypto industry—highlighting the risks of opaque governance, unsustainable financial models, and the powerful role of social media and regulation in market crises.

The cryptocurrency business has been characterized by cycles of innovation, booms, and bursts of growth and collapse. Although a new set of technologies and newfound hope are usually the consequences of every market crash, the lessons of past experiences may be quickly forgotten as investors are oriented toward the new opportunity.

Two of the largest crypto bubble crashes in history that keep the risks both in the digital asset market and the general public mind are the fall of FTX in 2022 and the fall of TerraUSD ecosystem in 2023, which remains a particularly powerful reminder of the aspects of the digital asset market that can be truly harmful.

The two events erased tens of billions of dollars of value within a few days, established regulatory questioning in the international market, and demonstrated structural weaknesses in some areas of the crypto sector. However, as the markets come back to life and new stories start, other analysts are saying that a lot of the lessons of those crises are being forgotten.

The Terra Collapse That Shook DeFi

In May 2022, the Terraform Labs ecosystem collapsed, which served as one of the first major crypto-shocking events. The TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin of the network was pegged to the dollar by having a system that participated in the companion token LUNA.

Upon a loss of trust in the system, the withdrawals started to roll out of the Anchor Protocol, which had been paying depositors returns of nearly 20%. The resultant sell-off caused a devastating reaction loop.

When TerraUSD ceased to be pegged against the dollar, the system tried to regain stability by producing LUNA in large quantities. The mechanism hastened the collapse instead of stabilizing the ecosystem. In a few days, the price of LUNA dropped, exceeding 80 dollars to fractions of a cent and the stablecoin also lost almost all advantages.

The crash wiped out a reported $40 billion of the market capitalization, causing ripples throughout the crypto market and bankrupting several of the largest hedge funds and lending platforms that were highly exposed to the ecosystem.

The FTX Scandal That Followed

Within a few months, the industry was hit by an even more dramatic crisis as FTX, which was believed to be one of the most reputable crypto exchanges in the world, collapsed suddenly. The exchange established by Sam Bankman-Fried had earned a reputation of having advanced trading infrastructure as well as a close relationship with institutional investors. FTX was once worth over 30 billion US dollars, and it became the sponsor of substantial sports arenas, celebrities, and political campaigns.

In November 2022, however, there were reports that Alameda Research, a trading firm intimately affiliated with FTX, had high concentrations of illiquid tokens that were issued by the exchange itself.

The issue of the financial stability of the firm was widely accepted in the market and on social media. FTX was in a typical liquidity crisis as customers scrambled to withdraw money. In days, the exchange stopped withdrawals and sought bankruptcy protection.

Investigations of the case later found out that Alameda Research had transferred billions of dollars into the deposits of customers to be traded and invested without proper protection.

The Hidden Risks Behind Rapid Growth

The failure of both Terra and FTX showed underlying weaknesses in certain aspects of the cryptocurrency landscape.

The case of Terra shows that the reliance on algorithmic processes to stabilize the prices in the absence of adequate collateral support can be perilous in the event of a crisis. Although the model was forecasting decentralized financial stability, it ended up relying heavily on investor confidence and the ongoing demand.

Instead, FTX revealed how harmful it can be to have a single person in charge and lack transparency. Although the exchange was based on a market that encouraged decentralization and trustless systems, internal financial operations were not transparent to the regulators and consumers.

These crashes demonstrated that risk management, transparency, and independent control are the crucial elements in the industry that is currently developing fast.

The Role of Social Media in the Crises

The social media was instrumental in the faster collapse of the two. During the Terra crisis, analysts and blockchain researchers warned about the situation on numerous online platforms as the stablecoin started losing its peg. Panic withdrawals made this downward spiral even worse since people panicked.

In like manner, the failure of FTX was being played in real-time on social media with speculation amongst traders and industry participants about the solvency of the exchange. This speculation was further exacerbated by the vocal pronouncements of the rival industry leaders with the speeches spewing balance sheet information that further crippled the market confidence.

These events demonstrated how fast the stories can impact the behavior of investors in the digital asset industry.

Regulatory Aftermath

The aftermath of these crises caused governments and other financial regulators to increase their review of the cryptocurrency industry.

The governments of the United States initiated several inquiries into the activities of FTX and its related business entities. The failure also stimulated the debate on the regulation of crypto exchanges, custody, and investor protection.

In the meantime, regulators worldwide started scrutinizing stablecoin structures with more critical attention, especially algorithmic ones that do not have direct asset support.

The European Union proceeded with its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework, and a number of jurisdictions in Asia unveiled new regulations to bring greater transparency to digital asset platforms.

Lessons the Industry Should Remember

Though the crypto market has been improving a lot since those crises, analysts believe that there are a few valuable lessons that should be kept at the forefront of discussion in the industry.

Among the most important lessons is the value of transparency. The investors are becoming more and more insistent on the presence of proof-of-reserves systems and on-chain verification of the assertion that exchanges possess the assets they purport to manage.

The other lesson is the threat of unsustainable yield models. The high returns that particular platforms promise might look appealing, but most of them rely on intricate financial structures that tend to fail when subjected to pressure.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

