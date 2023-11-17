Markets News Report
Friend.tech Unveils New Voting-Driven Post Ranking Feature on friendtech Feed

Published: November 17, 2023 at 12:47 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 17, 2023 at 12:47 am

In Brief

Friend.tech recently unveiled its new friendtech feed, an innovative feature that gives users the ability to directly influence the ranking of posts through a voting mechanism.

Friend.tech introduces a new global text feed where users can actively influence post rankings. This feature allows individuals to vote posts up or down, determining their visibility on the platform.

Users receive daily votes at 12 PM ET, correlated with the value of their keys, giving them a direct say in content curation.

This interactive feed is now live, accessible via friend.tech’s dedicated posts page. It signifies a shift towards more democratic content management, where users play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and visibility of posts.

The Friend.tech Telegram Bot Incident

Earlier this month, friend.tech introduced an innovative user-empowered feature, but security challenges quickly overshadowed it. Users reported incidents of private key thefts, and suspicions arose around the @FriendSniperTch Telegram Bot as a potential source.

Cosine, a cybersecurity authority and founder of SlowMist, raised the alarm about these security breaches. He emphasized the possible vulnerabilities in friend.tech’s security infrastructure, casting a shadow over the platform’s recent strides in user empowerment.

In a swift response to these security incidents, SlowMist has actively engaged in supporting the affected users. They have created a dedicated portal for reporting similar security breaches, signaling their commitment to investigate and address the issue of private key theft.

This situation emphasizes the urgent need for friend.tech to strengthen its security measures. The platform must ensure that its users’ safety is not compromised by its innovative offerings.

As friend.tech navigates this new chapter with its user-focused feed, it faces a balancing act between embracing innovation and addressing security vulnerabilities.

The platform faces a complex landscape, requiring a balance between its dedication to user engagement and content democratization. At the same time, it is imperative to actively uphold user trust and reliability through robust cybersecurity measures.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development.

