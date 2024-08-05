Fractal To Initiate Second-To-Last Testing Phase Reset Today Ahead Of Testnet Launch

In Brief Fractal warns about a delay of one hour for the upcoming reset today to ensure proper configuration and deployment.

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal warns about a delay of one hour for the upcoming reset to ensure proper configuration and deployment. As per the revised schedule, the reset will begin at 09:00 AM UTC on August 5th and is anticipated to take approximately one hour.

This reset will be the second-to-last phase before the anticipated full testnet launch in August. Fractal has already completed several resets in the previous month, with the most recent one being available only to initial builders who are testing essential functions.

📢 Fractal Bitcoin Testing Phase Reset Update



To ensure proper configuration and deployment, we regret to inform you that the reset time will be delayed by one hour. The reset is now scheduled to start on August 5, 2024, at 09:00 AM (UTC) and will last for approximately one… https://t.co/fEgxnEzZ0U — Fractal Bitcoin (@fractal_bitcoin) August 5, 2024

The project is preparing to introduce its mainnet in September. Once fully operational, it will use the SHA256 Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm, guaranteeing compatibility with Bitcoin’s merged mining. This will provide smooth integration for miners while upholding the established security standards of Bitcoin.

Fractal initially launched its beta testnet in June, enabling a select group of builders and miners to test its operations using testnet tokens.

How Fractal Functions?

Currently under development, the project is a Bitcoin scaling solution that integrates Bitcoin Core code into a virtualized software environment. This setup aims to support scalable, limitless layers built on top of Bitcoin.

The project proposes a unique native scaling solution that utilizes Bitcoin Core code to recursively scale unlimited layers on top of the Bitcoin main blockchain. Rather than establishing separate lanes like sidechains, it aims to create additional, unlimited lanes directly on the existing Bitcoin blockchain.

Fractal is designed to be fast, native, dynamic, and consistent. Block confirmations occur in approximately 30 seconds or less and can process up to 20 times more transactions than the main Bitcoin blockchain. Its use of Bitcoin Core code ensures compatibility with existing Bitcoin wallets, tools, and miners. Each new layer integrates with the main blockchain, allowing transactions to be traced back to Bitcoin. This approach maintains integrity and security, ensuring that every transaction is traceable and the system remains reliable.

Additionally, Fractal employs the same PoW consensus mechanism used by Bitcoin, allowing miners to validate transactions and add Fractal blocks with their ASICs, GPUs, and other hardware without needing additional equipment. It also introduces a new mining method, Cadence Mining, which balances merged mining with permissionless mining. In this method, for every 3 blocks mined, 2 are permissionlessly mined, and 1 is merge-mined.

