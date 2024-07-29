Fractal Completes Testing Phase Reset, Enabling Access To Core Functionality Developers

In Brief Fractal has completed the testing phase reset, opening access to a select group of builders who are testing essential functionalities.

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal announced that it has completed the testing phase reset. As Fractal is still in development, access to the test environment is currently restricted to a select group of builders who are testing essential functionalities.

Notably, the testnet tokens and points earned during this stage will not have any real value or rewards and will not be transferred to the mainnet.

Following the reset, the testnet is now accessible exclusively to initial builders testing key functions and is not fully open to the public. Fractal completed the initial reset of its testnet reset on July 20th. It further intends to conduct several resets prior to the full testnet launch in August, with the mainnet roll out slated for September 2024.

When fully operational, it plans to leverage the classic SHA256 Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm, guaranteeing Bitcoin’s merged mining compatibility. This approach is designed to offer seamless incorporation for miners simultaneously maintaining the battle-tested security standards of the Bitcoin network.

Fractal Unveils Testnet, Inviting New Participants

Fractal represents a Bitcoin scaling solution that encapsulates Bitcoin Core code within a virtualized software environment, enabling scalable, unlimited layers atop of Bitcoin. Leveraging the SHA256 PoW algorithm guarantees full compatibility with the Bitcoin mainnet. This setting allows for a seamless transition for miners, enabling them to make a contribution to Fractal easily. Moreover, Fractal enables the network to adjust in real-time to meet changing demands, which makes it suitable for applications encompassing creative economy ecosystems and large-scale virtual environments.

Initially, the project unveiled its beta testnet in June, allowing a small group of builders and miners to test its operations with testnet tokens. At present, Fractal is under development and integration, and generally, it welcomes new users who are keen to join.

