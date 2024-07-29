News Report Software Technology
July 29, 2024

Fractal Completes Testing Phase Reset, Enabling Access To Core Functionality Developers

by
Published: July 29, 2024 at 10:38 am Updated: July 29, 2024 at 10:39 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 29, 2024 at 10:38 am

In Brief

Fractal has completed the testing phase reset, opening access to a select group of builders who are testing essential functionalities.

Fractal Completes Testing Phase Reset, Enabling Access To Core Functionality Developers

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal announced that it has completed the testing phase reset. As Fractal is still in development, access to the test environment is currently restricted to a select group of builders who are testing essential functionalities.

Notably, the testnet tokens and points earned during this stage will not have any real value or rewards and will not be transferred to the mainnet.

Following the reset, the testnet is now accessible exclusively to initial builders testing key functions and is not fully open to the public. Fractal completed the initial reset of its testnet reset on July 20th. It further intends to conduct several resets prior to the full testnet launch in August, with the mainnet roll out slated for September 2024.

When fully operational, it plans to leverage the classic SHA256 Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm, guaranteeing Bitcoin’s merged mining compatibility. This approach is designed to offer seamless incorporation for miners simultaneously maintaining the battle-tested security standards of the Bitcoin network.

Fractal Unveils Testnet, Inviting New Participants

Fractal represents a Bitcoin scaling solution that encapsulates Bitcoin Core code within a virtualized software environment, enabling scalable, unlimited layers atop of Bitcoin. Leveraging the SHA256 PoW algorithm guarantees full compatibility with the Bitcoin mainnet. This setting allows for a seamless transition for miners, enabling them to make a contribution to Fractal easily. Moreover, Fractal enables the network to adjust in real-time to meet changing demands, which makes it suitable for applications encompassing creative economy ecosystems and large-scale virtual environments.

Initially, the project unveiled its beta testnet in June, allowing a small group of builders and miners to test its operations with testnet tokens. At present, Fractal is under development and integration, and generally, it welcomes new users who are keen to join.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

Crypto Weekly Highlights: Examining the Performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 29, 2024

Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

pSTAKE Finance Launches Its Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution On Babylon

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

pSTAKE Finance Launches Its Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution On Babylon

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

Ethereum Open Interest Data Witnesses $1.5B Increase Over Past Three Weeks, Reports CryptoQuant’s Analyst 

by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: Trump Made Optimistic Remarks At Nashville Bitcoin 2024 Conference, But BTC Has Yet To Break Its Historical High
by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
Crypto Weekly Highlights: Examining the Performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin
Opinion Top Lists Business Markets Software Technology
Crypto Weekly Highlights: Examining the Performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Toncoin
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 29, 2024
Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets
Business News Report Technology
Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets
by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
pSTAKE Finance Launches Its Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution On Babylon
News Report Technology
pSTAKE Finance Launches Its Bitcoin Liquid Staking Solution On Babylon
by Alisa Davidson
July 29, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.