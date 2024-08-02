FinTax Expands To Australia Now Supporting Crypto Tax Management And Reporting Across Its Services

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief FinTax, FinTax MetaMask Snap, and FinTax Telegram Mini-App now offer cryptocurrency asset management and tax reporting services in Australia.

Web3 financial and tax organization TaxDAO announced that its FinTax platform, FinTax MetaMask Snap, and FinTax Telegram Mini-App now offer cryptocurrency asset management and tax reporting services for Australian users, enabling them to manage assets across major cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets.

Notably, FinTax supports the Bitcoin ecosystem, allowing for the straightforward management of ordinals, runes, and anatomicals. It also facilitates the generation of Australian tax forms and drafts.

In order to utilize FinTax for tax reporting, users are advised to enter their wallets and exchange API data, select the cryptocurrency income type from several options, as well as indicate specfic transactions if they are involved in professional trading or getting income in cryptocurrencies. Following these procedures, tax reports can be finalized and exported. Additionally, users have an option to optimize their taxes by selecting from the first-in, first-out, last-in, first-out, or weighted average approaches. The platform’s team will subsequently validate the calculations.

Furthermore, the product offers personalized financial tax services tailored to specific jurisdictions, including financial management and tax filing. Its enterprise edition offers corporate clients customized services to improve management efficiency and decision-making.

Get Started Now | FinTax Officially Supports Crypto Assets Tax



See more: https://t.co/oYC1wXMphU



As the Australian tax season approaches, FinTax platform, FinTax Metamask Snap and FinTax Telegram Mini-App now fully support crypto assets management and tax reporting services for… — TaxDAO (@TaxDAO_DC) August 2, 2024

FinTax Unveils Telegram Mini-App And FinTax Snap

The company offers cryptocurrency asset financial management services and provides extensive backing across key compliance regions globally.

The service launched its Telegram Mini-App and MetaMask Snap earlier this summer, introducing new products to improve user convenience. The Telegram Mini-App, available on the messaging application Telegram, extends the major functons of FinTax’s software to mobile devices, offering individuals accessible and efficient services for their cryptocurrency assets.

Meanwhile, FinTax Snap, built on MetaMask, securely imports wallet data using the Snaps mechanism. It consolidates all transaction records from MetaMask wallets and integrates them accurately into the FinTax software while maintaining user anonymity and privacy. The FinTax system facilitates thorough cryptocurrency asset management and tax reporting, allowing users to handle complex asset management and tax reporting tasks seamlessly.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson