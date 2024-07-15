Crypto Exchange Bitget Launches Spot Trading Function On Its Telegram Mini App

In Brief Bitget revealed spot trading feature in its mini-app on Telegram, allowing users to conduct crypto trading directly on the platform.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget revealed the introduction of a spot trading feature within its mini-application on the social messaging platform Telegram. This new option allows users to conduct cryptocurrency trading through the application, eliminating the need to switch to the Bitget application or website, enhancing convenience of users.

In order to execute limit and market spot trades on the Bitget Telegram Mini App, users should select their desired trading pair, proceed to the candlestick chart webpage, and tap on the trade button. On this webpage, they have an option to view the available trading pairs and current orders. Additionally, users have the option to cancel their orders or view current orders, order history, and transaction details from the past thirty days within the application.

Telegram represents a cloud-based, cross-platform encrypted instant messaging service accessible on multiple platforms and widely utilized around the globe. As of 2023, Telegram recorded registering 800 million users each month. The Mini Apps within Telegram are web applications that offer seamless authorization, integrated payments, and customized push notifications, among other features.

Bitget Forges New Partnerships To Boost TON Ecosystem

Bitget is one of the major derivatives exchanges, recognized for its high trading volumes and a global user base exceeding 19 million. In June, it announced a collaboration with Foresight Ventures to create a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund. It is intended to support early-stage projects based on the Open Network (TON), a blockchain initiative launched by Telegram, aimed at leveraging Telegram’s user base to develop a decentralized network that can support a wide range of applications.

Recently, Bitget formed a partnership with Tomarket, a decentralized new asset trading platform within the TON ecosystem to jointly foster innovation and growth. This platform facilitates trading in various asset types, including real-world assets (RWA), cryptocurrency bond yields, points, and pre-circulation tokens, among others.

