Business News Report
February 29, 2024

Figure Raises $675M Funding for Humanoid Robot Development, Collaborates with OpenAI for AI Model Research

by
Published: February 29, 2024 at 11:31 am Updated: February 29, 2024 at 11:39 am

In Brief

Humanoid Robot startup Figure raised $675M in Series B funding led by industry giants, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Jeff Bezos and others.

Figure Raises $675M Funding for Humanoid Robot Development, Collaborates with OpenAI for AI Model Research

Humanoid Robot startup Figure announced it raised a monumental $675 million in Series B funding round, propelling the company’s valuation to a staggering $2.6 billion. The substantial investment was led by a consortium of industry giants, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Jeff Bezos’s Bezos Expeditions and Intel Capital, among others.

The company recently garnered attention for its ambitious pursuit of advanced bipedal robotics technology.

According to Figure, the fresh capital injection will be utilized to scale up AI training, accelerate robot manufacturing, expand engineering capabilities, and further efforts in commercial deployment. Notably, a significant portion of the funding will be allocated to collaborating with OpenAI on the creation of next-generation AI models tailored for humanoid robots.

In 2022, serial entrepreneur Brett Adcock propelled Figure into the spotlight with a bold commitment of $100 million to bootstrap the company. Adcock’s ambitious vision aimed to develop general-purpose humanoid robots within a year.

Now boasting an 80-strong workforce, Figure comprises experts from pioneering companies like Boston Dynamics, all united in addressing labor shortages in challenging or hazardous environments with their humanoid creation, Figure 01.

Despite being in its early stages, the company demonstrates signs of poised advancement. With a formidable blend of AI talent and robotics expertise, coupled with substantial financial backing, Figure is determined to accelerate its path to commercial viability.

Though progress may seem incremental today, the company’s commitment to innovation suggests a future where autonomous humanoids could revolutionize various industries. Figure’s latest funding injection marks a significant leap forward in the pursuit of this transformative vision.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Victor Dey
Victor Dey

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Hot Stories

Telegram Plans to Sell TON at Discount to Long-Term Investors, Limiting Token Holdings to 10%

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

How Icertis Leveraged Generative AI Copilots for a $250M Revenue Boost

by Victor Dey
February 29, 2024

Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1M Funding to Protect Enterprise Data with Cryptographic Multiparty Computation 

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

Stake.link Launches Cross-Chain LINK Staking on Arbitrum, Easing Gas Fee Worries

by Victor Dey
February 28, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Telegram Plans to Sell TON at Discount to Long-Term Investors, Limiting Token Holdings to 10%

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

FTX-Linked Crypto Hedge Fund Rebrands to MNNC Group, Attracts “Mid-Eight-Figure” Investment Post-FTX Collapse

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1M Funding to Protect Enterprise Data with Cryptographic Multiparty Computation 

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

SEC Questions Bankrupt Terraform Labs’ $166M Transaction to Lawyers in Court Filing

by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024

NFTs & Mining: A Digital Synergy

The rise in usage of the non-fungible tokens has changed the way we see and engage with ...

Know More

AI in Crypto

Explore the ever-evolving realm of artificial intelligence within the cryptocurrency sphere. Discover the transformative impact of AI ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Telegram Plans to Sell TON at Discount to Long-Term Investors, Limiting Token Holdings to 10%
News Report Technology
Telegram Plans to Sell TON at Discount to Long-Term Investors, Limiting Token Holdings to 10%
by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024
How Icertis Leveraged Generative AI Copilots for a $250M Revenue Boost
Opinion Business
How Icertis Leveraged Generative AI Copilots for a $250M Revenue Boost
by Victor Dey
February 29, 2024
FTX-Linked Crypto Hedge Fund Rebrands to MNNC Group, Attracts “Mid-Eight-Figure” Investment Post-FTX Collapse
Business News Report
FTX-Linked Crypto Hedge Fund Rebrands to MNNC Group, Attracts “Mid-Eight-Figure” Investment Post-FTX Collapse
by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024
Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1M Funding to Protect Enterprise Data with Cryptographic Multiparty Computation 
Business News Report
Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1M Funding to Protect Enterprise Data with Cryptographic Multiparty Computation 
by Alisa Davidson
February 29, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.