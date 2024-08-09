en en
August 09, 2024

Celestia To Undergo Its First Upgrade, Lemongrass, Introducing Modifications To Consensus And Data Availability Layers

Published: August 09, 2024 at 4:15 am Updated: August 09, 2024 at 4:15 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 09, 2024 at 4:15 am

In Brief

Celestia prepares to carry out its first upgrade, planning to release its Lemongrass version in early September.

Celestia To Undergo Its First Upgrade, Lemongrass, Introducing Modifications To Consensus And Data Availability Layers

Modular blockchain network Celestia disclosed its intention to carry out the Lemongrass upgrade soon, marking the first upgrade for the network.

The deployment of celestia-app version 2.0.0 will initiate the upgrade on the Arabica Devnet throughout this month. After this activation and subsequent testing, an upgrade for the Mocha Testnet is also anticipated. Additionally, the Celestia Mainnet Beta is projected to release its Lemongrass version sometime in early September or before its second half.

The upgrade includes several modifications to the consensus layer, encompassing Interchain Accounts, Packet Forward Middleware, and CIP-10, a mechanism created to simplify future upgrades. In addition, the data availability layer will experience technical updates, including the implementation of pruning blob data (CIP-4), introduced in version 0.14.1 of celestia-node, and Shwap (CIP-19), a new messaging framework for data availability and sampling.

Celestia And Its Updates in Lemongrass: Price Enforcement, Packet Forward Middleware, And More

Celestia intends to unveil multiple adjustments, encompassing CIP-6, price enforcement, which is set  to reduce spam and enhance network efficiency, and CIP-9, a packet forward middleware designed to minimize latency and overhead in bridging, guaranteeing packets achieve their outlined destinations effectively.

Furthermore, Lemongrass will feature coordinated upgrades, CIP-10, which will streamline and expedite the network upgrade process, improving stability and mitigating user downtime. Meanwhile, CIP-14, a major update, will enable accounts on the Celestia network to be managed by accounts on other blockchains through IBC, thereby improving interoperability.

Lastly, CIP-20, disable blobstream module, will streamline the architecture for all Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum and other settlement layers.

Celestia represents a network that employs a modular strategy to tackle scalability issues typically faced by traditional blockchain systems. It sets itself apart by decoupling execution from consensus and integrating data availability sampling (DAS) as a key component. Recently, Celestia introduced its data proof bridge, Blobstream, on the Ethereum mainnet.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

