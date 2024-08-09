Celestia To Undergo Its First Upgrade, Lemongrass, Introducing Modifications To Consensus And Data Availability Layers

In Brief Celestia prepares to carry out its first upgrade, planning to release its Lemongrass version in early September.

Modular blockchain network Celestia disclosed its intention to carry out the Lemongrass upgrade soon, marking the first upgrade for the network.

The deployment of celestia-app version 2.0.0 will initiate the upgrade on the Arabica Devnet throughout this month. After this activation and subsequent testing, an upgrade for the Mocha Testnet is also anticipated. Additionally, the Celestia Mainnet Beta is projected to release its Lemongrass version sometime in early September or before its second half.

The upgrade includes several modifications to the consensus layer, encompassing Interchain Accounts, Packet Forward Middleware, and CIP-10, a mechanism created to simplify future upgrades. In addition, the data availability layer will experience technical updates, including the implementation of pruning blob data (CIP-4), introduced in version 0.14.1 of celestia-node, and Shwap (CIP-19), a new messaging framework for data availability and sampling.

Celestia’s first upgrade, Lemongrass, is coming. 🍵



Developed and coordinated with the community, Lemongrass includes 1-click Tia interactions with other IBC chains, Interchain accounts, and a new upgrade mechanism. pic.twitter.com/Lu6f3vWeU9 — Celestia (@CelestiaOrg) August 8, 2024

Celestia intends to unveil multiple adjustments, encompassing CIP-6, price enforcement, which is set to reduce spam and enhance network efficiency, and CIP-9, a packet forward middleware designed to minimize latency and overhead in bridging, guaranteeing packets achieve their outlined destinations effectively.

Furthermore, Lemongrass will feature coordinated upgrades, CIP-10, which will streamline and expedite the network upgrade process, improving stability and mitigating user downtime. Meanwhile, CIP-14, a major update, will enable accounts on the Celestia network to be managed by accounts on other blockchains through IBC, thereby improving interoperability.

Lastly, CIP-20, disable blobstream module, will streamline the architecture for all Layer 2 solutions on Ethereum and other settlement layers.

Celestia represents a network that employs a modular strategy to tackle scalability issues typically faced by traditional blockchain systems. It sets itself apart by decoupling execution from consensus and integrating data availability sampling (DAS) as a key component. Recently, Celestia introduced its data proof bridge, Blobstream, on the Ethereum mainnet.

