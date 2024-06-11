Celestia Launches Its Data Proof Bridge Blobstream On Ethereum Mainnet

In Brief Modular blockchain network Celestia announced the launch of its data proof bridge, Blobstream, on the Ethereum mainnet.

Developed by Succinct Labs, Blobstream transmits commitments of Celestia’s data roots to an on-chain Ethereum light client. This enables permissionless and high-throughput data availability (DA) for Ethereum Layer 2 networks, secured by cryptoeconomic guarantees rather than relying on reputation or hidden trust assumptions.

Prior to Celestia, throughput limitations forced Ethereum developers creating expressive on-chain applications to migrate to alternative Layer 1 blockchains. With Blobstream, developers can continue working within the Ethereum ecosystem, establishing customizable, high-throughput blockspace without needing to seek permission or assemble a committee.

Furthermore, Celestia mentioned that Blobstream on the Ethereum mainnet is now available on Celenium, a developer-oriented blockchain explorer. This allows anyone to track on-chain commitments to Celestia’s data root.

Built on Celestia, which utilizes a CometBFT-based proof-of-stake (PoS) system, Blobstream adheres to the security assumptions of the Celestia platform. However, as the data attestation bridge is currently in its initial stages and considered experimental software, users are advised to exercise caution and acknowledge the associated risks when using Blobstream.

Blobstream 🎇 is now live on Ethereum mainnet.



Deploy a high-throughput L2 as *permissionlessly* as a smart contract. pic.twitter.com/74wyw5Xknq — Celestia (@CelestiaOrg) June 10, 2024

Celestia Bridges DA To Ethereum And EthStorage With Blobstream, Introduces It On Base Mainnet

Celestia is a blockchain network that takes a modular approach to address the scalability issues often encountered in traditional blockchain systems. It distinguishes itself by separating execution from consensus and incorporating data availability sampling (DAS) as a fundamental feature.

Celestia introduced Blobstream in October 2023. Following this, it utilized Blobstream technology to bridge its modular DA layer to Ethereum and EthStorage, using its proprietary proof-of-data availability algorithm, which samples data over time to serve as a permanent storage solution for DA BLOBs. Celestia provides specialized blob space with pricing independent of Ethereum gas costs and unrelated to execution, thereby optimizing data throughput.

Recently, Blobstream became available on the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base mainnet, allowing developers to integrate the Ethereum rollup framework with Blobstream, aiding in the expansion of multiple ecosystems.

