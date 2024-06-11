News Report Technology
June 11, 2024

Celestia Launches Its Data Proof Bridge Blobstream On Ethereum Mainnet

by
Published: June 11, 2024 at 3:13 am Updated: June 11, 2024 at 3:13 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 11, 2024 at 3:13 am

In Brief

Modular blockchain network Celestia announced the launch of its data proof bridge, Blobstream, on the Ethereum mainnet.

Celestia Launches Its Data Proof Bridge Blobstream On Ethereum Mainnet

Modular blockchain network Celestia announced the launch of its data proof bridge, Blobstream, on the Ethereum mainnet.

Developed by Succinct Labs, Blobstream transmits commitments of Celestia’s data roots to an on-chain Ethereum light client. This enables permissionless and high-throughput data availability (DA) for Ethereum Layer 2 networks, secured by cryptoeconomic guarantees rather than relying on reputation or hidden trust assumptions.

Prior to Celestia, throughput limitations forced Ethereum developers creating expressive on-chain applications to migrate to alternative Layer 1 blockchains. With Blobstream, developers can continue working within the Ethereum ecosystem, establishing customizable, high-throughput blockspace without needing to seek permission or assemble a committee.

Furthermore, Celestia mentioned that Blobstream on the Ethereum mainnet is now available on Celenium, a developer-oriented blockchain explorer. This allows anyone to track on-chain commitments to Celestia’s data root.

Built on Celestia, which utilizes a CometBFT-based proof-of-stake (PoS) system, Blobstream adheres to the security assumptions of the Celestia platform. However, as the data attestation bridge is currently in its initial stages and considered experimental software, users are advised to exercise caution and acknowledge the associated risks when using Blobstream.

Celestia Bridges DA To Ethereum And EthStorage With Blobstream, Introduces It On Base Mainnet

Celestia is a blockchain network that takes a modular approach to address the scalability issues often encountered in traditional blockchain systems. It distinguishes itself by separating execution from consensus and incorporating data availability sampling (DAS) as a fundamental feature.

Celestia introduced Blobstream in October 2023. Following this, it utilized Blobstream technology to bridge its modular DA layer to Ethereum and EthStorage, using its proprietary proof-of-data availability algorithm, which samples data over time to serve as a permanent storage solution for DA BLOBs. Celestia provides specialized blob space with pricing independent of Ethereum gas costs and unrelated to execution, thereby optimizing data throughput.

Recently, Blobstream became available on the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base mainnet, allowing developers to integrate the Ethereum rollup framework with Blobstream, aiding in the expansion of multiple ecosystems.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer-Level Security

by Alisa Davidson
June 11, 2024

ZKsync To Conduct Airdrop Next Week, Allocating 3.675B ZK Tokens To Early Users And Contributors

by Alisa Davidson
June 11, 2024

Unizen Allocates $50M Worth Of ZCX Tokens For BURNDROP Program Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Hydration Receives $14.4M Worth Of DOT From Polkadot Treasury To Enhance Liquidity And Trading Efficiency Of Omnipool

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer-Level Security

by Alisa Davidson
June 11, 2024

ZKsync To Conduct Airdrop Next Week, Allocating 3.675B ZK Tokens To Early Users And Contributors

by Alisa Davidson
June 11, 2024

Unizen Allocates $50M Worth Of ZCX Tokens For BURNDROP Program Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

Hydration Receives $14.4M Worth Of DOT From Polkadot Treasury To Enhance Liquidity And Trading Efficiency Of Omnipool

by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer-Level Security
Business News Report Technology
Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer-Level Security
by Alisa Davidson
June 11, 2024
ZKsync To Conduct Airdrop Next Week, Allocating 3.675B ZK Tokens To Early Users And Contributors
Markets News Report Technology
ZKsync To Conduct Airdrop Next Week, Allocating 3.675B ZK Tokens To Early Users And Contributors
by Alisa Davidson
June 11, 2024
Unizen Allocates $50M Worth Of ZCX Tokens For BURNDROP Program Initiative
Markets News Report Technology
Unizen Allocates $50M Worth Of ZCX Tokens For BURNDROP Program Initiative
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
Hydration Receives $14.4M Worth Of DOT From Polkadot Treasury To Enhance Liquidity And Trading Efficiency Of Omnipool
Markets News Report Technology
Hydration Receives $14.4M Worth Of DOT From Polkadot Treasury To Enhance Liquidity And Trading Efficiency Of Omnipool
by Alisa Davidson
June 10, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.