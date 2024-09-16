en en
News Report Technology
September 16, 2024

exSat Partners With OKX, Adding It As Validator Node To Improve Bitcoin Scalability

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 16, 2024 at 8:00 am Updated: September 16, 2024 at 6:22 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 16, 2024 at 8:00 am

In Brief

exSat unveiled that OKX has joined its network as a validator node, advancing its goal of creating a dynamic and versatile Bitcoin ecosystem.

exSat Partners With OKX, Adding It As Validator Node To Improve Bitcoin Scalability

Docking Layer exSat unveiled that technology company OKX has joined its network as a validator node, representing a notable advancement in improving Bitcoin’s scalability and expanding the Bitcoin ecosystem’s capabilities.

“OKX joining exSat as a validator is a major advancement for our network,” said Yves La Rose, Founder of exSat, in a written statement. “Their global expertise and innovation in the digital asset space align perfectly with exSat’s mission. Together, we are unlocking the enormous potential of Bitcoin and empowering the broader ecosystem,” he added.

OKX started as a cryptocurrency exchange, providing users with trading access, and gradually grew to become one of the largest platforms globally. In recent years, it has developed a highly connected on-chain wallet that facilitates access to decentralized applications (dApps).

This collaboration with OKX will further exSat’s goal of creating a more dynamic and versatile Bitcoin ecosystem. OKX’s expertise in Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens, and Bitcoin-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is valuable expertise, making them a key collaborator in realizing Bitcoin’s potential. As a validator, OKX will contribute to supporting the network’s integrity and efficiency, reflecting a notable move toward scalable and interoperable Bitcoin infrastructure.

exSat Welcomes HashKey Cloud As Data Validator  

exSat was developed to address the scalability and interoperability issues related to Bitcoin. Entities interested in becoming validator nodes are important for enhancing the security and decentralization of Bitcoin’s capabilities via exSat. These nodes are essential for maintaining the network’s integrity and scalability, guaranteeing that involved partners contribute to a strong ecosystem. 

Validators are chosen in accordance with their proven commitment and technical expertise, upholding high standards of security and operational efficiency.

Recently, the project has partnered with HashKey Cloud, a Web3 infrastructure service provider based in Hong Kong. As part of this collaboration, HashKey Cloud will participate as a data validator in the testnet and will be among the initial group of validators when the mainnet goes live.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

