ExSat Partners With BitTrade To Enhance Bitcoin Scalability

In Brief exSat partnered with BitTrade, which will serve as network’s Data Validator node, marking the first collaboration with licensed institution.

Docking Layer exSat announced it has forged a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange BitTrade, which will serve as one of the Data Validator nodes in its network. This marks exSat’s first collaboration with a licensed institution, aimed at bolstering scaling solutions and enhancing the Bitcoin ecosystem.

“Bringing BitTrade on board as a validator marks a significant milestone for exSat as we strive to secure more than 51% of the BTC hashrate and accumulate over 10,000 staked BTC to ensure the network’s security and efficiency,” said Huaqiang Wen, Founder of exSat. “BitTrade’s established BTC staking program aligns perfectly with our goals, positioning them to immediately contribute to and benefit from this synergy,” he added.

BitTrade is a well-established cryptocurrency exchange based in Japan, known for handling the highest number of coins in the country and implementing a localization strategy in its operations. The company provides two main market types: a straightforward swap service tailored to meet the preferences of the Japanese market and a standard order book market service. It also offers a variety of financial products, including interest-earning deposits for Bitcoin.

Entities interested in becoming Validator Nodes are crucial to enhancing the security and decentralization of Bitcoin’s capabilities through exSat. These nodes play a key role in upholding the network’s integrity and scalability, ensuring that dedicated and capable partners contribute to its resilient ecosystem. Validators are chosen based on their proven dedication and technical expertise, reinforcing the network’s benchmarks for security and operational effectiveness.

Through this partnership, exSat aims to expand the operational capabilities of Bitcoin by facilitating more efficient and secure transactions, as well as supporting the deployment of sophisticated smart contracts. BitTrade’s participation as a Data Validator will be essential in preserving the integrity and efficiency of the exSat network, representing an important advancement toward its goal of a scalable and interoperable Bitcoin ecosystem.

ExSat Enhances Its Network With SpiderPool As Synchronizer Node

exSat is structured to tackle the inherent scalability and interoperability issues of Bitcoin. It offers a Data Availability (DA) Layer and a Decentralized Indexer, enhancing BTC’s data capabilities to improve scalability, security, and interoperability within the ecosystem. This framework facilitates the smooth integration of Bitcoin with diverse Layer 2 solutions, providing a reliable platform for smart contracts and complex business logic applications.

Recently, exSat has added SpiderPool as a validator and synchronizer node. With BitTrade now joining as the second validator, this move is expected to strengthen the company’s dedication to establishing a strong network in preparation for its official launch.

