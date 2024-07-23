ExSat Joins Forces With HashKey Cloud, Welcoming It As Premier Data Validator

In Brief exSat partnered with HashKey Cloud, endorsing its testnet participation as Data Validator and joining initial validators upon mainnet launch.

Docking Layer exSat unveiled a strategic partnership with HashKey Cloud, a Web3 infrastructure service provider based in Hong Kong. As part of this collaboration, HashKey Cloud will participate in the testnet as a Data Validator and will also be among the first group of validators when the mainnet launches.

“HashKey Cloud’s presence in Hong Kong aligns exSat with the region’s evolving regulatory landscape, fostering innovation and stability,” said Yves La Rose, Founder of exSat in conversation with MPost. “As Hong Kong develops as part of a multi-polar financial framework, HashKey Cloud’s collaboration with exSat will drive advanced blockchain applications. Users can expect enhanced security, reliability, and scalability in the exSat network, paving the way for more efficient and secure Bitcoin operations,” he added.

Since 2018, HashKey Cloud has been a major provider of Web3 infrastructure services, dedicated to offering professional, stable, and secure blockchain solutions to clients globally. The company’s expertise extends across more than 80 major public blockchains and includes ongoing developments in Ethereum Layer 2 and Bitcoin Lightning Network technologies.

As part of the exSat initialization process, HashKey Cloud will aid in synchronizing the first 840,000 Bitcoin blocks to establish the foundational consensus for exSat’s Protocol. This step is crucial for the initial synchronization and ensuring the operational readiness of the exSat network.

HashKey Cloud supports over 80 major public blockchains with enterprise-level solutions, including compliant Security Token Offering (STO) technology and infrastructure products. The company provides professional consulting services to assist clients with implementing STO projects. Additionally, it develops Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, operates Sequencers, offers RPC services, and supports projects through their transition from testnet to mainnet. All with the goal of improving decentralization and advancing the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

ExSat And HashKey Cloud Collaboration To Advance Bitcoin Ecosystem

Additionally, exSat intends to capture over 51% of the BTC hashrate and generate more than 10,000 staked BTC. This collaborative effort, starting with HashKey Cloud’s participation in the testnet, is expected to enhance scaling solutions via the exSat Docking Layer. So, advancing the overall Bitcoin ecosystem. HashKey Cloud will actively engage in the growth of the exSat ecosystem and integrate exSat as one of their scaling solutions for Bitcoin.

exSat is crafted to tackle the scalability and interoperability issues associated with Bitcoin. It offers a Data Availability (DA) Layer and a Decentralized Indexer, which improve Bitcoin’s data capabilities and aim to enhance scalability, security, as well as interoperability within the ecosystem. This framework facilitates the incorporation of Bitcoin with Layer 2 solutions, offering a reliable platform for executing smart contracts and applications with sophisticated business logic.

