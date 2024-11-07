Ethereum Foundation Announces Activation Of Mekong, First Short-Term Pectra Testnet

In Brief Ethereum Foundation launches the Mekong testnet to test the upcoming Pectra fork, which includes all the EIPs planned for the upgrade.

Non-profit organization focused on supporting Ethereum, the Ethereum Foundation announced plans to launch the Mekong testnet, a short-lived environment for testing the upcoming Pectra fork. This testnet includes all the Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) slated for the Pectra upgrade, such as user experience (UX) improvements via EIP-7702, staking changes through EIP-7251, and updates to deposit and exit mechanisms with EIPs-6110 and 7002.

Mekong is designed as a testing ground for wallet developers to explore UX changes and for stakers to build confidence in the upcoming updates. While the testnet will be brief, it is feature-complete with all the planned EIPs for Pectra. Any minor adjustments or additional smaller EIPs may emerge, but the core features will eventually be integrated into public testnets and, ultimately, Ethereum‘s mainnet.

In order to begin using the Mekong testnet, users need to visit the network’s landing page, where they can add the network to their browser wallet, access block explorers, request funds from the faucet, and connect to a JSON RPC endpoint.

This upgrade includes several UX-specific EIPs, and there is anticipation around how wallets will implement these changes. Users are encouraged to experiment with the new features and provide feedback to the projects involved.

Additionally, users can run a node on the testnet, which requires both an Execution and Consensus layer node, similar to the Ethereum mainnet. The Mekong testnet will also serve as the first platform to trial updates to the staking workflow in Pectra, particularly changes to the deposit and withdrawal processes.

What Is Pectra Upgrade?

Pectra, short for Prague – Electra, is the upcoming network upgrade for Ethereum. “Prague” refers to the upgrade on the execution client side, while “Electra” pertains to the changes on the consensus layer client side. Pectra includes three key features, along with several smaller EIPs. The primary updates are: Max effective balance, Account abstraction, and Execution Layer-triggered exits.

