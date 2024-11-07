en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
November 07, 2024

Ethereum Foundation Announces Activation Of Mekong, First Short-Term Pectra Testnet

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 07, 2024 at 5:37 am Updated: November 07, 2024 at 5:38 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 07, 2024 at 5:37 am

In Brief

Ethereum Foundation launches the Mekong testnet to test the upcoming Pectra fork, which includes all the EIPs planned for the upgrade.

Ethereum Foundation Announces Activation of Mekong, the First Short-Term Pectra Testnet

Non-profit organization focused on supporting Ethereum, the Ethereum Foundation announced plans to launch the Mekong testnet, a short-lived environment for testing the upcoming Pectra fork. This testnet includes all the Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) slated for the Pectra upgrade, such as user experience (UX) improvements via EIP-7702, staking changes through EIP-7251, and updates to deposit and exit mechanisms with EIPs-6110 and 7002.

Mekong is designed as a testing ground for wallet developers to explore UX changes and for stakers to build confidence in the upcoming updates. While the testnet will be brief, it is feature-complete with all the planned EIPs for Pectra. Any minor adjustments or additional smaller EIPs may emerge, but the core features will eventually be integrated into public testnets and, ultimately, Ethereum‘s mainnet.

In order to begin using the Mekong testnet, users need to visit the network’s landing page, where they can add the network to their browser wallet, access block explorers, request funds from the faucet, and connect to a JSON RPC endpoint.

This upgrade includes several UX-specific EIPs, and there is anticipation around how wallets will implement these changes. Users are encouraged to experiment with the new features and provide feedback to the projects involved.

Additionally, users can run a node on the testnet, which requires both an Execution and Consensus layer node, similar to the Ethereum mainnet. The Mekong testnet will also serve as the first platform to trial updates to the staking workflow in Pectra, particularly changes to the deposit and withdrawal processes.

What Is Pectra Upgrade? 

Pectra, short for Prague – Electra, is the upcoming network upgrade for Ethereum. “Prague” refers to the upgrade on the execution client side, while “Electra” pertains to the changes on the consensus layer client side. Pectra includes three key features, along with several smaller EIPs. The primary updates are: Max effective balance, Account abstraction, and Execution Layer-triggered exits.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

HashKey Capital: Altcoin Season Is About To Begin

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024

Solv Protocol Enhances SolvBTC With Asset Classification System

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024

Puffer Finance Activates UniFi Testnet, Inviting Developers To Explore Its Rollup

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024

Bybit Web3 And Aptos Kick Off APT Ecosystem Airdrop, Inviting Users To Explore And Earn

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

HashKey Capital: Altcoin Season Is About To Begin

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024

Solv Protocol Enhances SolvBTC With Asset Classification System

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024

Puffer Finance Activates UniFi Testnet, Inviting Developers To Explore Its Rollup

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024

Bybit Web3 And Aptos Kick Off APT Ecosystem Airdrop, Inviting Users To Explore And Earn

by Alisa Davidson
November 07, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
HashKey Capital: Altcoin Season Is About To Begin
Markets News Report Technology
HashKey Capital: Altcoin Season Is About To Begin
by Alisa Davidson
November 7, 2024
Solv Protocol Enhances SolvBTC With Asset Classification System
News Report Technology
Solv Protocol Enhances SolvBTC With Asset Classification System
by Alisa Davidson
November 7, 2024
Puffer Finance Activates UniFi Testnet, Inviting Developers To Explore Its Rollup
News Report Technology
Puffer Finance Activates UniFi Testnet, Inviting Developers To Explore Its Rollup
by Alisa Davidson
November 7, 2024
Bybit Web3 And Aptos Kick Off APT Ecosystem Airdrop, Inviting Users To Explore And Earn
News Report Technology
Bybit Web3 And Aptos Kick Off APT Ecosystem Airdrop, Inviting Users To Explore And Earn
by Alisa Davidson
November 7, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.