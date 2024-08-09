en en
News Report Technology
August 09, 2024

Ethereum ACDC Meeting: Pectra Devnet 2 Stability Achieved, Network Participation Reaches 85%

by
Published: August 09, 2024 at 5:40 am Updated: August 09, 2024 at 5:40 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 09, 2024 at 5:40 am

In Brief

During the 139th Ethereum ACDC call, developers reviewed fixes to Pectra Devnet 2, preparations for Devnet 3, progress on PeerDAS and more.

Ethereum ACDC Meeting: Pectra Devnet 2 Stability Achieved, Network Participation Reaches 85%

Developers of the decentralized blockchain Ethereum held a weekly meeting to discuss the forthcoming Pectra upgrade. During the 139th Ethereum Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) conference call, they reviewed fixes to Pectra Devnet 2, preparations for Devnet 3, progress on PeerDAS implementation, and new information regarding Ethereum node distribution.

Led by Ethereum Foundation (EF) Researcher Alex Stokes, this meeting revealed that Hsiao Wei Wang is working on the upcoming roll out, alpha.4, for the consensus layer (CL) specifications. This release is set to integrate several fixes from the prior version and is anticipated to be available soon.

In addition, regarding Pectra Devnet 2, it was emphasized that some bugs to address in the execution layer (EL) clients still exist, specifically EthereumJS and Erigon. Most CL clients are stable on Devnet 2, though a less serious challenge with the Prysm client needs a deeper examination. Moreover, client teams need to investigate an issue affecting interactions between Lighthouse, Teku, as well as Besu nodes.

Concerning Pectra Devnet 3, builders indicated that it will use the same set of EIPs as Devnet 2. It will additionally include the latest design for EIP 7702, and builders will rigorously test how this code change interacts with other Pectra EIPs.

Furthermore, the Prysm client team member provided an update on the PeerDAS implementation. It led to a discussion about the need of the “blobsidecar” Engine API request, suggesting that more negotiations are needed.

During the last PeerDAS call, questions were raised regarding the potential challenges of avoiding sampling and then reintroducing it in a future hard fork. There is also uncertainty regarding how eliminating sampling might affect the ability of builders to raise the blob gas limit in Pectra. The EIP-7742, which suggests separating the blob gas limit between EL and CL, was reexamined during this call and is slated for further discussion.

Pectra Upgrade To Enhance Account Abstraction, Validator Ops And Network Performance  

The upcoming Ethereum Pectra upgrade is anticipated to offer a number of adjustments, such as enhancements in account abstraction, validator operations, as well as overall network performance. This upgrade aims to enhance the experience for Ethereum users and developers, paving the way for future scalability improvements with features like Verkle trees and optimized data management. Notable updates encompass improved validator stake limits, more flexible staking withdrawals, and streamlined smart contract deployment, all of which will lay the foundation for greater network efficiency and security.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
